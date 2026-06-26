ETV Bharat / state

Female Kabaddi Player Sexually Assaulted: POCSO Case Filed Against Coach

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case under three sections, including the POCSO Act, against a kabaddi coach named Raju for the sexual assault of a female kabaddi player.

The Indian women's kabaddi team won the gold medal at a tournament held in Bahrain in 2025. One of the player, a resident of Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, played a pivotal role in this victory. Kabaddi coach Raju gained widespread recognition across Tamil Nadu for training the said player. He had been coaching numerous students in the Kannagi Nagar area.

It is alleged that Raju sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl whom he was training. The girl lodged a complaint regarding this incident at the Semmancheri All-Women Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against coach Raju under three sections, including the POCSO Act.