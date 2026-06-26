Female Kabaddi Player Sexually Assaulted: POCSO Case Filed Against Coach
Coach Raju hails from Puducherry. He settled in Chennai since 22 years and has been working as a kabaddi coach for the past decade.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case under three sections, including the POCSO Act, against a kabaddi coach named Raju for the sexual assault of a female kabaddi player.
The Indian women's kabaddi team won the gold medal at a tournament held in Bahrain in 2025. One of the player, a resident of Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, played a pivotal role in this victory. Kabaddi coach Raju gained widespread recognition across Tamil Nadu for training the said player. He had been coaching numerous students in the Kannagi Nagar area.
It is alleged that Raju sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl whom he was training. The girl lodged a complaint regarding this incident at the Semmancheri All-Women Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against coach Raju under three sections, including the POCSO Act.
Upon learning of the complaint filed against him, coach Raju has gone into hiding. Police sources indicate that a special team has been formed to apprehend him. This incident has caused considerable shock in the Kannagi Nagar area, a locality that has been making strides in both education and sports.
Coach Raju hails from Puducherry. He settled in Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, 22 years ago and has been working as a kabaddi coach for the past decade.
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