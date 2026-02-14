ETV Bharat / state

Woman Junior Technician Dies by Suicide at IIT Kanpur Campus

Police recovered a diary from the spot, officials suspect that family-related issues may have led to the suicide.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 14, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST

Kanpur: A woman junior technician allegedly died by suicide inside the IIT Kanpur campus on Saturday. The body of the staff member from the Chemistry Department was found hanging in the morning. Police reached the spot after receiving information and collected evidence from the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and her family has been informed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said that information about the suicide of junior technician Anju Kumari was received this morning. She had been working at IIT Kanpur for the past three years and was a resident of Jadugoda in Jharkhand.

Police recovered a diary from the spot in which she reportedly wrote about her daily life. Prima facie, officials suspect that family-related issues may have led to the suicide. Anju was recently engaged and used to speak regularly with her fiancé. She had reportedly spoken to him on Saturday morning as well. Police are examining call detail records (CDR) and awaiting the post-mortem report. Further action will be taken based on the findings, officials said.

IIT Kanpur Deputy Director Braj Bhushan confirmed the incident, stating that the woman staff member died by suicide on Saturday morning. He said the police were informed immediately after the incident came to light. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, and the matter is under investigation.

Notably, a few months ago, a PhD scholar had also died by suicide on the IIT Kanpur campus.

Suicide Is Not A Solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

