Female Graduates Win 130 Of 163 Gold Medals At Cluster University's Maiden Convocation In Jammu
Women students won 130 of 163 gold medals at Cluster University of Jammu's maiden convocation, drawing praise from LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Jammu: The Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) held its maiden convocation here on Saturday, with women students bagging 130 of the 163 gold medals awarded.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah showered praise on the women graduates for the “remarkable” achievement. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Addressing the convocation, the LG described the success of girl students as a reflection of confidence, determination and the transformative power of equal opportunities.
"I take this opportunity to congratulate all the 163 gold medalists, but especially the girl students who have got 130 gold medals. They have created history by giving wings to their talent by achieving this feat," he said. "They have made it clear today that if given chances, girls will not only achieve the heights but set the bar for others."
Sinha said girls had set the bar for future generations by not just witnessing success but achieving it. "I also congratulate their parents for standing behind their children despite facing tough times and helping them to achieve this feat,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah termed the convocation as a milestone in the institutional history of Jammu and Kashmir. “We witnessed today the coming of age of a bold educational experiment, one designed to pool our strongest academic traditions, modernise higher education and place firmly on the map of contemporary India,” he said.
The CM asked the students, “Today's educational world is different from our time, and if you use their degrees as finish lines exempting you from further learning, you will be outpaced in five years. Instead, treat it as your passport, certifying that you are equipped to cross borders between disciplines, geographies and new frontiers of knowledge.”
Among others, Education Minister Shamim Firdous and Jammu MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, attended the convocation. Vice-Chancellor K S Chandrasekar presented the university report, highlighting that the varsity, with about 17000 students and scholars, is currently running 34 UG programmes, 17 PG programmes, 12 PhD programmes and 11 integrated programmes.
The CLUJ comprises five colleges in Jammu city, including GGM Sciences College, Maulana Azad Memorial College, SPMR College of Commerce, Government College for Women Gandhinagar and Government College of Education. The university was established in 2017 after the Act was passed in the year 2016.
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