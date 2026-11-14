ETV Bharat / state

Female Graduates Win 130 Of 163 Gold Medals At Cluster University's Maiden Convocation In Jammu

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presents a degree to a student during the maiden convocation of the Cluster University of Jammu in Jammu on Saturday. ( Lok Bhavan, Jammu and Kashmir )

Jammu: The Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) held its maiden convocation here on Saturday, with women students bagging 130 of the 163 gold medals awarded.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah showered praise on the women graduates for the “remarkable” achievement. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Graduates seated during maiden convocation of the Cluster University of Jammu in Jammu on Saturday. (Lok Bhavan, Jammu and Kashmir) Addressing the convocation, the LG described the success of girl students as a reflection of confidence, determination and the transformative power of equal opportunities. "I take this opportunity to congratulate all the 163 gold medalists, but especially the girl students who have got 130 gold medals. They have created history by giving wings to their talent by achieving this feat," he said. "They have made it clear today that if given chances, girls will not only achieve the heights but set the bar for others." Sinha said girls had set the bar for future generations by not just witnessing success but achieving it. "I also congratulate their parents for standing behind their children despite facing tough times and helping them to achieve this feat,” he added.