Female Engineering College Student Stabbed By Male Classmate In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
Police said the accused and the victim had an argument over the latter talking to male students in the college.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Coimbatore: A female student of a private engineering college at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore sustained critical injuries and was hospitalised after she was stabbed by one of her male classmates.
Police said a first year undergraduate student, Harshvardhan (18) hailing from RS Puram locality in the city was arrested for stabbing the girl, causing injuries on her neck, cheek and arms. Police said the victim and Harshvardhan were friends.
However, it is reported that frequent arguments arose between them over the victim's interactions with other male students. Even as the accused had been asking the victim to refrain from talking to other students, an argument broke out between them on Thursday.
At one point, Harshvardhan took out a knife he was carrying and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the neck, cheek, and arms. The student, who sustained serious injuries, collapsed on the spot. The college staff who saw the victim lying in a pool of blood rescued her and admitted her to a hospital. The victim has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where police said her condition is stable.
The Coimbatore City Police in a statement said, "Harshavardhan (18), a first year student at a private college in Saravanampatti, Coimbatore he had been in a friendly relationship with a female student of the same college for the last six months. It appears that the female student had been interacting with other male students. Angered by this, Harshavardhan reportedly argued and fought with her".
It added, "Harshavardhan, who was angry with the female student brought a small knife used for cutting vegetables from his home. It is understood that at around 8:30 am, he attacked the student on the college premises with the knife he had concealed, injuring her neck and hands. The injured student has been admitted to a private hospital and is receiving treatment. Her condition is stable".
Based on the complaint filed by the affected student, a case has been registered at the Saravanampatti police station under charges of attempted murder and violence against women. The accused will subsequently be remanded to judicial custody, said police.
