Female Engineering College Student Stabbed By Male Classmate In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore: A female student of a private engineering college at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore sustained critical injuries and was hospitalised after she was stabbed by one of her male classmates.

Police said a first year undergraduate student, Harshvardhan (18) hailing from RS Puram locality in the city was arrested for stabbing the girl, causing injuries on her neck, cheek and arms. Police said the victim and Harshvardhan were friends.

However, it is reported that frequent arguments arose between them over the victim's interactions with other male students. Even as the accused had been asking the victim to refrain from talking to other students, an argument broke out between them on Thursday.

At one point, Harshvardhan took out a knife he was carrying and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the neck, cheek, and arms. The student, who sustained serious injuries, collapsed on the spot. The college staff who saw the victim lying in a pool of blood rescued her and admitted her to a hospital. The victim has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where police said her condition is stable.