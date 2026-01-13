Female Elephant Dies After Accidentally Biting Country-Made Bomb Planted For Wild Boars In Tamil Nadu Forest
A baby elephant lost its life in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve after accidentally biting a bomb planted in the forest. One person has been arrested.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Erode: In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old baby elephant died after accidentally biting a country-made bomb while searching for food in forest area of Tamil Nadu's Erode district, forest officials said on Tuesday.
The mishap took place in Poothikadu forest area under Kadambur forest range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. As per officials, forest personnel were on routine patrol when they noticed a foul smell in the area. During a search, they found the body of the baby elephant lying in the forest.
Soon, senior officials reached the spot along with a medical team led by forest veterinarian Sadhasivam who carried out a post mortem. Doctors said the elephant had bitten a country-made bomb, locally known as 'avuttukkai', which exploded in its mouth and caused its death. The doctors also confirmed that the female elephant was only about one and a half years old.
Following the incident, the forest department launched an investigation to find out who had planted the bomb in the forest area. A detailed examination of CCTV footage from nearby locations revealed that one Kalimuthu (43), a resident of Thondur village in the Kadambur hill region, was responsible for this act.
During questioning, Kalimuthu reportedly confessed that he and another person had planted the country-made bomb to hunt wild boars. Subsequently, he was arrested. Forest officials, along with police, have launched a manhunt for the other accused, who is currently on the run.
Forest officials said that wild boars often enter nearby farmland and damage crops such as maize, ragi and potatoes. To stop this, some people use country-made bombs to kill the animals. Officials also said that some people sell the meat of wild boars killed in this way.
As per officials, in the vicinity Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, wild boars frequently enter agricultural land and damage crops such as maize, ragi, and potatoes. In order to stop this menace, locals use avuttukkai to kill the animals. Some people sell the meat of the wild boars killed in this manner. The baby elephant is believed to have accidentally bitten one such bomb that was meant for wild boars, officials said.
Also Read: