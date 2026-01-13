ETV Bharat / state

Female Elephant Dies After Accidentally Biting Country-Made Bomb Planted For Wild Boars In Tamil Nadu Forest

( ETV Bharat )

Erode: In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old baby elephant died after accidentally biting a country-made bomb while searching for food in forest area of Tamil Nadu's Erode district, forest officials said on Tuesday. The mishap took place in Poothikadu forest area under Kadambur forest range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. As per officials, forest personnel were on routine patrol when they noticed a foul smell in the area. During a search, they found the body of the baby elephant lying in the forest. Soon, senior officials reached the spot along with a medical team led by forest veterinarian Sadhasivam who carried out a post mortem. Doctors said the elephant had bitten a country-made bomb, locally known as 'avuttukkai', which exploded in its mouth and caused its death. The doctors also confirmed that the female elephant was only about one and a half years old. One accused arrested (ETV Bharat)