Female Police Officer Killed As Speeding Car Hits Patrol Van In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: A female police officer lost her life, and two others, including a police officer, were seriously injured in a tragic road accident on Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, police said.

The accident occurred at around 5 am at the intersection on Payal Theatre Road in the city when a speeding car rammed into a police patrol van. According to officials, SHO Jyoti Nayak was patrolling from Kisan Chowk toward Ramesh Chowk when a speeding car with a Haryana registration number struck her police van.

The impact was so severe that the van overturned. The female police officer, seated on the driver's side, sustained critical head trauma and died at the scene.