Female Police Officer Killed As Speeding Car Hits Patrol Van In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar
The female police officer, seated on the driver's side, sustained critical head trauma and died at the scene.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Sri Ganganagar: A female police officer lost her life, and two others, including a police officer, were seriously injured in a tragic road accident on Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, police said.
The accident occurred at around 5 am at the intersection on Payal Theatre Road in the city when a speeding car rammed into a police patrol van. According to officials, SHO Jyoti Nayak was patrolling from Kisan Chowk toward Ramesh Chowk when a speeding car with a Haryana registration number struck her police van.
The impact was so severe that the van overturned. The female police officer, seated on the driver's side, sustained critical head trauma and died at the scene.
City Inspector Prithvipal Singh stated that the driver of the car was a resident of the Khajuwala area of Bikaner. Upon receiving the information, senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan, arrived at the scene and the hospital. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
After the accident, the car that struck her stopped a few meters ahead after colliding with another vehicle. Another police officer and the car driver were also seriously injured in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Police are investigating the matter.
