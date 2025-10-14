ETV Bharat / state

Female Cheetahs More Easily Stressed Than Males, Wildlife Institute Of India Study Finds

The study found that during transport and quarantine, cheetahs were eating well while nutritional levels were high in transport crates and quarantine bomas, but lower in larger bomas. This is believed to be due to limited food distribution and availability in larger spaces. No differences were found in nutritional hormones between male and female cheetahs.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dehradun study, which examined 10 cheetahs housed in three different locations at Kuno, found that male cheetahs were less stressed in quarantine and larger enclosures, while females were more stressed than males. This clearly indicates that female cheetahs are more sensitive to new environments. However, no differences were observed in the behavior of male and female cheetahs in transport crates.

The study, which examined the cheetahs' stress and nutrition, as well as their health and hormonal status, also studied the big cats' health and hormonal status during their transport and quarantine at Kuno. The study is expected to facilitate the development of new policies for relocating the cheetahs.

Bhopal: Female cheetahs are more easily stressed than males, an indication that the former are more sensitive to new environments, a study by the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun on the big cats at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has found.

It should be noted that the cheetah project, which saw the big cats translocated from South Africa and relocated to Madhya Pradesh, is being monitored by countries other than India. In light of this, ongoing studies are being conducted on the cheetahs of Kuno. For the WII Dehradun study, cheetahs were kept and studied in three different locations: transport crates, quarantine bomas, and large bomas.

A total of 164 fecal samples were collected from 10 cheetahs. Based on these samples, the cheetahs' nutritional and hormonal profiles were studied. Two of these samples were excluded from the study due to uncertain gender. All samples were stored at 20 degrees Celsius at the Kuno field station. The samples were then sent to the Wildlife Endocrinology Facility at the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for further study.

8 Cheetahs Arriving At Kuno From Namibia And Botswana

The central government is expanding the cheetah territory in other forests of Madhya Pradesh after Kuno. Four cheetahs are being translocated to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary from Namibia and four from Botswana, South Africa. Forest department officials say that cheetahs may arrive in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary by the end of the year. Previously, teams from South Africa and Kenya have already reviewed the arrangements at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases wild Cheetahs-which had become extinct from India, in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh (ANI)

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Shubhanjan Sen said that Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is ready for the cheetahs arriving from Botsana and Namibia. “Large enclosures have been built for cheetahs across 6,400 hectares in the sanctuary. These include eight quarantine enclosures, where eight cheetahs will initially be housed."

Sen stated that a team of experts from Kenya and South Africa inspected all the preparations in the sanctuary, including enclosures, quarantine enclosures, high-mast cameras, water source monitoring sites, and treatment centers. He added that Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is suitable for cheetahs due to its large grasslands, abundant water availability, and natural caves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at a Cheetah after releasing it with 7 others at Kuno National Park (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh At The Centre Of India's Ambitious Cheetah Project

Eight cheetahs were brought to Madhya Pradesh from Namibia in 2022 and 12 from South Africa in 2023, but nine of the 20 cubs have died. Of the 26 cheetah cubs born in Madhya Pradesh, 10 have died, leaving only 16 cubs alive. Consequently, Madhya Pradesh currently has 27 cheetahs. Of these, 15 are roaming in the open forests, while three have been released into the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. The survival rate of cheetahs worldwide is approximately 40 percent, while in Madhya Pradesh it is 61 percent.