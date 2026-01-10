ETV Bharat / state

Female Candidate With 4 Children Allowed To Contest In Nagpur Municipal Corporation Polls

By Dhananjay Tiple

Nagpur: In a shocking case, the nomination papers of a female candidate with four children were accepted by the election officers for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections.

The nomination form of Pushpa Mukesh Waghmare, a candidate from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), was accepted in Ward No. 36, in South-West Nagpur. Since her candidature was accepted, Pushpa has been actively campaigning as she claimed she was not aware of the election regulations.

In 1995, the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships (Second Amendment) Act was implemented, stating, a candidate with more than two children cannot contest these elections.

Despite having four children, Pushpa's application was deemed valid in the municipal elections. Her rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shivani Dani, stated, they have been vigorously campaigning against Pushpa and this truth about her.

"We have increased our campaign against this breach of rules and are creating awareness about her status. Waghmare's presence won't affect our results as she is not likely to get many votes," said Dani.

This colossal negligence by the officers in that zone has raised doubts over the entire scrutiny process, said members of the opposition.

After they raised objections, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner and Chief Returning Officer Abhijit Chaudhary told ETV Bharat, "The officers who accepted Pushpa Waghmare's nomination form in this instance have been asked to provide an explanation."