Woman BLO Found Dead In Gujarat's Surat, Probe On

The woman BLO was a technical assistant from the Varachha zone of the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Representational Image
Published : November 24, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

Surat: A female Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in Gujarat’s Surat, officials said on Monday. The incident took place in Masama village in Olpad, they said.

According to officials, the woman BLO was found in an unconscious state in the bathroom of her home. The family rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The tragic death of this technical assistant from the Varachha zone of the Surat Municipal Corporation has left her colleagues and fellow BLOs in deep mourning.

Upon receiving the information, the police have initiated an investigation to determine whether her death was due to the burden of duties and continuous stress, or due to some other reason.

In a separate incident, another female employee working as a BLO in the Gomtipur area of ​​Ahmedabad suddenly fell ill and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

In the past few days, several districts in the state, including Kheda, Vadodara, and Tapi, have reported deaths of BLO teachers, including heart attacks and suicides, due to workload. Teacher unions have protested against the ever-increasing workload.

It has been strongly demanded that the government should take immediate action to reduce the workload of BLOs and take care of the mental and physical health of the employees by taking cognisance of these serious incidents.

Suicide Is Not A Solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

