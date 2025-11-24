ETV Bharat / state

Woman BLO Found Dead In Gujarat's Surat, Probe On

Surat: A female Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in Gujarat’s Surat, officials said on Monday. The incident took place in Masama village in Olpad, they said.

According to officials, the woman BLO was found in an unconscious state in the bathroom of her home. The family rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The tragic death of this technical assistant from the Varachha zone of the Surat Municipal Corporation has left her colleagues and fellow BLOs in deep mourning.

Upon receiving the information, the police have initiated an investigation to determine whether her death was due to the burden of duties and continuous stress, or due to some other reason.

In a separate incident, another female employee working as a BLO in the Gomtipur area of ​​Ahmedabad suddenly fell ill and was immediately rushed to the hospital.