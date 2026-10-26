ETV Bharat / state

Female ASI Caught Red-Handed By Haryana Vigilance While Accepting Rs 9,500 Bribe; Arrested

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Department said that the accused ASI Rajni Devi posted at the Enforcement police station was arrested red-handed while taking the bribe in connection with the Case No. 15, dated 26/10/2026.

It is alleged that Devi demanded Rs 1,000 per vehicle to permit the passage of mining-related transport. Acting on a complaint, the Vigilance team laid a trap and carried out the arrest. An investigation is now underway to determine whether any other personnel were also involved in this alleged extortion scheme.

In Yamunanagar, the movement of vehicles carrying mined materials is monitored due to ongoing mining activities, with enforcement teams deployed for this purpose. ASI Rajni, who works within this department, is accused of demanding money to facilitate the passage of these vehicles. According to the complainant, a sum of Rs 1,000 per vehicle was being demanded to allow them to pass.

Vigilance Inspector Satpal Singh stated that six of the complainant's vehicles had already passed, while four others were yet to go through.

He said that money was demanded to allow these remaining four vehicles to pass as well. Based on the complaint, Vigilance officials tasked a team with setting a trap. The bribe money was treated with a chemical, and the operation was executed according to the plan.