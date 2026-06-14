ETV Bharat / state

Female Administrator Shot Dead Near Shimla School; Had Feared Threat To Life From Brother

Shimla: In a shocking murder reported from Himachal Pradesh, a female administrator of a private school was shot dead by masked assailants near the school gate in Sanjauli area of capital Shimla on Saturday evening. A video of the woman expressing fears for her life from her brother and his partner has surfaced after the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Manisha Mittal, the administrator of Saraswati Paradise International School (Private). Manisha was originally from Haryana and was running the school in Sanjauli.

Locals gather outside Saraswati Paradise International School where a female administrator was shot dead in Shimla (ETV Bharat)

According to reports, Manisha was returning to the school around 6:30 PM on Saturday after purchasing essential items from a nearby shop. It was then that assailants opened fire on her near Gate No. 1 of the school. She collapsed on the spot after being shot and died.

Locals reported hearing the sound of approximately three gunshots. By the time people reached the scene, the attackers had already fled. Initial reports suggested the attackers had arrived in a vehicle, but CCTV footage shows two youths fleeing on foot. The police are now examining the CCTV footage and other evidence.

Police sources revealed that the footage shows a masked individual shooting the woman in the head as soon as she reached the school, causing her to fall. The masked assailant then ran off but returned to fire two more shots at close range before finally escaping.

Old Video Of Manisha Goes Viral

Following the murder, an old video of the slain Manisha Mittal has also surfaced, in which she had expressed fears for her life. In the video, Manisha claimed she faced a threat from her brother and his partner, Govind. "When I called the police, they said they would come only when a fight or altercation actually breaks out. Will they help me only after I’ve been killed? I am here all alone with my daughter. I even called the SP," Manisha says in the video.

Interestingly, Manisha had also held a press conference in Shimla on April 4 regarding a family property dispute. During the event, she leveled serious allegations against her own family members, accusing them of attempting to usurp ownership rights of the school and disputing property claims.