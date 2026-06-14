Female Administrator Shot Dead Near Shimla School; Had Feared Threat To Life From Brother
Manisha had also held a press conference on April 4 regarding a family property dispute and leveled several serious allegations.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Shimla: In a shocking murder reported from Himachal Pradesh, a female administrator of a private school was shot dead by masked assailants near the school gate in Sanjauli area of capital Shimla on Saturday evening. A video of the woman expressing fears for her life from her brother and his partner has surfaced after the murder.
The deceased has been identified as Manisha Mittal, the administrator of Saraswati Paradise International School (Private). Manisha was originally from Haryana and was running the school in Sanjauli.
According to reports, Manisha was returning to the school around 6:30 PM on Saturday after purchasing essential items from a nearby shop. It was then that assailants opened fire on her near Gate No. 1 of the school. She collapsed on the spot after being shot and died.
Locals reported hearing the sound of approximately three gunshots. By the time people reached the scene, the attackers had already fled. Initial reports suggested the attackers had arrived in a vehicle, but CCTV footage shows two youths fleeing on foot. The police are now examining the CCTV footage and other evidence.
Police sources revealed that the footage shows a masked individual shooting the woman in the head as soon as she reached the school, causing her to fall. The masked assailant then ran off but returned to fire two more shots at close range before finally escaping.
Old Video Of Manisha Goes Viral
Following the murder, an old video of the slain Manisha Mittal has also surfaced, in which she had expressed fears for her life. In the video, Manisha claimed she faced a threat from her brother and his partner, Govind. "When I called the police, they said they would come only when a fight or altercation actually breaks out. Will they help me only after I’ve been killed? I am here all alone with my daughter. I even called the SP," Manisha says in the video.
Interestingly, Manisha had also held a press conference in Shimla on April 4 regarding a family property dispute. During the event, she leveled serious allegations against her own family members, accusing them of attempting to usurp ownership rights of the school and disputing property claims.
Manisha alleged that the school had been established by her father. She claimed that following her father's death, close family members and her brother were preventing her from receiving her rightful share of the school's assets and ownership.
She had openly expressed to the media her apprehension that her life was in grave danger due to the ongoing dispute over the school's rights. She stated that she had lodged complaints with the district police and the 112 helpline, requesting protection. It is reported that she had been residing within the school premises for some time.
Concerns Raised Regarding Security
Amit Kohli, a local resident present at the scene, stated that Manisha had mentioned the threat to her life during conversations with him. He noted that Manisha was embroiled in a property dispute with her relatives. Kohli added that she had visited the Superintendent of Police (SP) office multiple times to seek security.
Expressing concern for his own daughter's safety following this broad-daylight murder, he urged the police to provide protection for his daughter and to apprehend the culprits swiftly.
Another local resident, Atul Sharma, described the daylight murder of the woman as a serious matter. He demanded an impartial police investigation and the arrest of the perpetrators. He also questioned why security had not been provided despite the woman having previously reported the threat to her life.
Dispute Over the School Ongoing Since 2020
The dispute concerning Saraswati Paradise School has been ongoing since 2020, with various parties associated with the school management trading allegations and counter-allegations. Questions had been raised regarding financial irregularities and an Rs 8 crore loan obtained for a school building under construction in Theog. In connection with this matter, the school principal, Mandeep Rana, along with three other teachers, had been dismissed from their jobs. In 2024, students and parents also staged protests regarding the school. They marched to the Raj Bhavan and demanded the appointment of a school administration.
Forensic Team Collects Evidence
The police have gathered crucial evidence from the crime scene. A forensic team has collected samples, including blood samples, from the location. The police are currently examining CCTV footage. Shimla ASP Abhishek stated that the police have gathered necessary details from the scene and are investigating the matter from every angle. He added that it would be premature to comment further on the case at this stage.
Demand For Daughter's Safety
Local Councilor Kuldeep Thakur said, "The police are investigating the matter. Manisha Mittal lived here with her young daughter, who is now left completely alone. Our primary demand is to ensure robust security for the child. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among local residents. We urge the police administration to take swift action and put the attackers behind bars."
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