FEMA Violation: Capt Amarinder Singh Skips Court Appearance Over Health Issues
Capt Singh's son Raninder will appear for questioning by the ED on Friday.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Capt Amarinder Singh did not appear in Ludhiana for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a case linked to the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
Amarinder and his son Raninder Singh were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case. Capt Singh's lawyers had sought exemption from personal appearance from the court due to his ill health. Capt Singh recently underwent a knee surgery at a private hospital in Mohali and is currently under the supervision of doctors.
On the other hand, the appearance of his son, Raninder who is the former president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has been fixed for Friday. Raninder said he will fully cooperate with the investigating agency's probe into the case. "As law-abiding citizens, we will fully cooperate with every investigating agency. We have full faith in the rule of law and we are confident that truth and justice will prevail," Raninder said in a post on X.
The case dates back to 2016, when Amarinder Singh was in the Congress. His son was summoned by the ED on October 23, 2020, too, at its Jalandhar office to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands.
The Income Tax Department had filed a charge sheet against the father-son duo in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ludhiana in 2016. It accused Raninder Singh of being the beneficiary of foreign assets maintained and controlled through foreign business entities.
The I-T Department had also alleged that he was the beneficiary of foreign bank accounts maintained with the HSBC Private Bank (SUISSE) SA, Geneva, Switzerland.
It had said that Raninder Singh misguided the agency by claiming that he did not have documents related to his family’s income and trusts abroad. The documents revealed that Raninder Singh was a ‘settler’ of Jacaranda Trust, formed in July 2005 in the British Virgin Islands between him and HSBC Trust Company Limited, acting as a trustee.
The father-son duo had filed an appeal against the Ludhiana court order before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, stating that the income tax records contain “secret” information given by the French Republic to the Government of India, and there was a “specific bar” on providing any such information to a stranger under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between the two countries.
In September 2025, the high court upheld the order of the additional district judge, saying it was “well-reasoned” and did not suffer from any infirmity or error of law.
