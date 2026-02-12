ETV Bharat / state

FEMA Violation: Capt Amarinder Singh Skips Court Appearance Over Health Issues

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Capt Amarinder Singh did not appear in Ludhiana for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a case linked to the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Amarinder and his son Raninder Singh were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case. Capt Singh's lawyers had sought exemption from personal appearance from the court due to his ill health. Capt Singh recently underwent a knee surgery at a private hospital in Mohali and is currently under the supervision of doctors.

On the other hand, the appearance of his son, Raninder who is the former president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has been fixed for Friday. Raninder said he will fully cooperate with the investigating agency's probe into the case. "As law-abiding citizens, we will fully cooperate with every investigating agency. We have full faith in the rule of law and we are confident that truth and justice will prevail," Raninder said in a post on X.

The case dates back to 2016, when Amarinder Singh was in the Congress. His son was summoned by the ED on October 23, 2020, too, at its Jalandhar office to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands.