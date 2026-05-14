ETV Bharat / state

Felling Khejri Trees For Solar Projects Stark Example Of Environmental Destruction: Rajasthan HC

Jodhpur: Terming the proposed felling of Kherji trees for solar power projects as a stark example of environmental destruction on the pretext of technological progress, the Rajasthan High Court has expressed hope that the government-appointed committee on tree protection will explore every viable alternative to prevent loss of "even a single tree".

During the hearing on Wednesday of a petition by an NGO, Shri Jambheshwar Paryavaran Sanstha, to protect Khejri trees across the state, the division bench comprising Justice Arun Monga and Justice Sandeep Shah observed that no such tree shall be felled without prior permission, and information on any such activity must also be furnished to the committee. "Ironically, rare Khejri trees are being felled under the guise of the solar power policy," it noted.

Citing the historic sacrifice associated with the protection of Khejri trees in 1730, when 363 members of the Bishnoi community laid down their lives while opposing tree felling, the division bench observed that just as the Maharaja Abhay Singh of Jodhpur had issued a decree inscribed on a copper plate ordering the protection of trees, today's rulers should also issue a similar direction. It further directed the government committee to explore every possible alternative to protect Khejri trees.