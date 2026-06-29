ETV Bharat / state

Fearing C-Section Complications, Tamil Nadu Mother Dies After Turning To YouTube For Home Birth

Tiruppur: A pregnant woman died after giving birth following instructions from YouTube at home in Tamil Nadu even as her family claimed she refused to visit a hospital, given her past experience with C-Section delivery.

Sasikala, 32, delivered her second baby girl at her home in Punjai Thalavaipalayam near Uthukuli in Tiruppur district on the morning of June 24 but suffered severe bleeding shortly after.

She soon went into a coma and was rushed to the Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital, from where she was subsequently transferred to Royal Care Private Hospital in Coimbatore for advanced medical treatment. Sasikala was admitted into ICU, where she passed away on Sunday (June 28).

Narrating what happened, Sasikala's husband, Kuzhanthaisamy, said they were married in 2019 and Sasikala gave birth to a girl child in 2020 after a Caesarean section.

"She had suffered from complications, including severe back pain, following her previous delivery, which is why she did not visit a hospital for a single prenatal check-up during this pregnancy," he said.

Kuzhanthaisamy said Sasikala had decided that she would not visit any doctor, even though he and other relatives had asked her multiple times to visit a hospital.