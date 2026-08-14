Fearing 'Assassination', Former Uttar Pradesh MP DP Yadav Demands Security Cover
To substantiate his claim, the political leader said his elder brother and brother-in-law had previously been murdered due to political rivalries.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Budaun: DP Yadav, the chief of Rashtriya Parivartan Dal and a key political figure in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, has sought adequate security for himself, citing fears of his possible ‘assassination’.
Yadav, in a letter to the District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), expressed his apprehension. To substantiate his claim, the political leader said his elder brother and brother-in-law had previously been murdered due to political rivalries, and he too believes he could also face a life-threatening attack at any time.
Yadav has served as both a Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and a Rajya Sabha member. Highlighting his contribution, which he termed significant, to Uttar Pradesh politics and mentioned that he remains active among the public. He pointed out the past murder of his brother and acknowledged that he, too, has adversaries.
Although he did not explicitly name his rivals or accuse any specific political party, he requested security from the administration due to the perceived threat to his life. He stated that he previously held 'Z-Plus' or 'Z' category security cover but is currently without any protection. He has repeatedly appealed to the DM and SSP for security but has not been provided.
Responding to a question, DP Yadav stated that he plans to field Gagan Yadav as his party candidate from Sambhal in the 2027 Assembly elections. He added that talks regarding alliances with several parties are underway, though it would be premature to disclose details at this stage. He, however, promised to share his future strategy soon.