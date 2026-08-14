ETV Bharat / state

Fearing 'Assassination', Former Uttar Pradesh MP DP Yadav Demands Security Cover

Budaun: DP Yadav, the chief of Rashtriya Parivartan Dal and a key political figure in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, has sought adequate security for himself, citing fears of his possible ‘assassination’.

Yadav, in a letter to the District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), expressed his apprehension. To substantiate his claim, the political leader said his elder brother and brother-in-law had previously been murdered due to political rivalries, and he too believes he could also face a life-threatening attack at any time.

Yadav has served as both a Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and a Rajya Sabha member. Highlighting his contribution, which he termed significant, to Uttar Pradesh politics and mentioned that he remains active among the public. He pointed out the past murder of his brother and acknowledged that he, too, has adversaries.