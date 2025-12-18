Fear Thaws By Dal Lake As Stakeholders Bet On Snow To Bury Scars Of Kashmir Terror Attack
As a confidence building measure, the 17th convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India was held in Srinagar.
Srinagar: As 'shikaras' rowed over the waters amid dense fog, Dal lake provided a backdrop to India’s leading tourism czars to script a comeback of tourists to Jammu and Kashmir.
Following the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, which claimed 26 lives and triggered a wave of worry among domestic travellers, the industry is now focused on reclaiming the region’s status as the "jewel in Indian tourism".
The 17th annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar served more than just a regular gathering of stakeholders but was aimed at a strategic signal of confidence.
While the terror attack initially tanked the year’s promising start, causing over 90 percent cancellations of tourism bookings after April, the narrative of fear is beginning to shift.
Ajeet Bajaj, President of ATOAI said that while there was significant worry, now people are increasingly realising the strength of the nation's security forces.
He insisted that the decision to hold the convention in Srinagar was a deliberate move to support the revival of tourism and highlight the immense hospitality of the people. 0"We are hopeful domestic tourists will return like they were here in 2024 or 2023,” Bajaj told ETV Bharat.
Despite this, a significant hurdle remains which is the continued closure of some tourist destinations in the Valley following the terror attack. Close to 50 tourist destinations were closed by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration but many have been opened up while some like Yusmarg and Dodpathri still remain barred for visitors.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah does not shy away citing that places around Gulmarg are still closed as he questions the contradiction in holding promotional events and closure of destinations.
The year began with a promising 5.25 lakh tourist arrivals in the first three months. Overall, domestic footfall rose by 14.2%, climbing from 13.48 lakh in 2023 to 15.39 lakh in 2024, while foreign visitor numbers saw a sharp 64% jump.
Tourism veterans like Captain Swadesh Kumar and founding president of ATOAI, are now pressing the government to "unlock" these areas. Kumar argued that it is counterproductive to close destinations, suggesting that the people must move forward and cooperate to ensure business grows.
Looking ahead, stakeholders are pinning their hopes on the upcoming winter season. Rajiv Mehra, former president of the association, believes that Christmas and New Year will set the template for the next year, with expectations that Kashmir will once again be filled with tourists within a matter of months.
Amid this, local stakeholders are eager to reclaim its status as premier destination. For veteran adventure operators like Rauf Tramboo, the stage is set but they are awaiting the season's first snowfall as climate change has left the region snowless.
“If it snows as per weather forecast in a week’s time, people will start arriving here. But for next year, we are getting positive vibes for next year as there are a lot of inquiries for Tulip season in spring,” he added.
