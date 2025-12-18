ETV Bharat / state

Fear Thaws By Dal Lake As Stakeholders Bet On Snow To Bury Scars Of Kashmir Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of ATOAI 17TH Annual Convention, in Srinagar on Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025 ( ANI )

Srinagar: As 'shikaras' rowed over the waters amid dense fog, Dal lake provided a backdrop to India’s leading tourism czars to script a comeback of tourists to Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, which claimed 26 lives and triggered a wave of worry among domestic travellers, the industry is now focused on reclaiming the region’s status as the "jewel in Indian tourism".

The 17th annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar served more than just a regular gathering of stakeholders but was aimed at a strategic signal of confidence.

While the terror attack initially tanked the year’s promising start, causing over 90 percent cancellations of tourism bookings after April, the narrative of fear is beginning to shift.

Ajeet Bajaj, President of ATOAI said that while there was significant worry, now people are increasingly realising the strength of the nation's security forces.

He insisted that the decision to hold the convention in Srinagar was a deliberate move to support the revival of tourism and highlight the immense hospitality of the people. 0"We are hopeful domestic tourists will return like they were here in 2024 or 2023,” Bajaj told ETV Bharat.