Fear Of Protests, Egg Attacks? TMC's Rebel MP, MLA Wife From Coochbehar Haven't Returned Home Since Change Of Guard
MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and his wife, MLA Sangita Roy claim they are in Delhi and Kolkata respectively for work, reports Shubhankar Saha.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Coochbehar: Three months have passed since the change of guard in West Bengal but Trinamool Congress's rebel Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and his wife, MLA Sangita Roy, residents of Sitai, are reportedly unable to return to their homes due to fear of protests and egg-pelting attacks.
Both joined the ranks of party dissidents after declaration of West Bengal Assembly election results. While Jagadish joined the NCPI, Sangita aligned herself with Trinamool's rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.
The question doing the rounds is when will the MP, who once boasted of making "tigers and cows drink from the same watering hole" and threatened to thrash BJP workers, and the MLA, finally return to their stronghold Sitai. Sangita could not even attend the hearing at the Sitai BDO office regarding allegations concerning the validity of her SC certificate.
Jagadish said, "I have visited Cooch Behar several times during this period. I attended meetings convened by the district administration. Besides, Sitai is not outside Cooch Behar district. I am currently in Delhi. We are a key ally of the NDA. I visited the Prime Minister's residence and discussed the development of Bengal with him; he offered several suggestions. I will return to Sitai once this work is concluded. I am unaware of any protests. I have worked for the people; why would they protest against me?"
Sangita said, "I am in Kolkata for Assembly work. I will certainly return home. We haven't assaulted anyone to warrant such protests from the public."
BJP Cooch Behar district president Abhijit Barman said, "Let both the MP and the MLA return home; BJP workers will cooperate. But if residents stage protests, BJP workers won't take any responsibility."
Jagadish left the Forward Bloc to join the Trinamool Congress in 2010. He was elected MLA from the Sitai constituency in 2016 and re-elected in 2021. In 2024, he was elected as the MP for Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency after defeating Nisith Pramanik.
Following his move to Parliament, the Sitai Assembly seat fell vacant, and his wife, Sangita was elected MLA in the ensuing bye-election.
It is alleged that while the Trinamool was in power, the couple subjected not only BJP leaders and workers but also ordinary citizens to various forms of oppression, ranging from physical assault to vandalism of the houses of Opposition leaders. It is also alleged that many BJP workers were forced to stay away from their homes for extended periods due to Jagadish. Furthermore, there are accusations that the opposition was imprisoned through false cases filed with police assistance.
In the wake of such allegations, a significant section of the general public, along with BJP supporters, harbours deep resentment toward the MP and the MLA.
A controversial social media post he made before the vote counting, referring to the "loud drumming" (a metaphor for a sound thrashing) that BJP workers would receive, had caused a stir. On May 4, the day votes were counted, he faced protests and shoes and stones were hurled at his vehicle. Since then, Jagadish and Sangita have remained away from the area, accompanied by their son, daughter-in-law, and grandchild.
Meanwhile, local residents have staged multiple protests outside their homes, demanding return of "cut-money" (illicit commissions). About a month ago, the MP attempted to return home quietly to avoid being pelted with eggs, he disembarked at New Cooch Behar railway station under heavy police protection, carrying his grandchild in his arms. Although he had intended to travel to Sitai, he remained confined to his flat in Cooch Behar town after police informed him that hundreds of BJP workers and residents were ready to stage protests. Finding the situation unfavourable, he returned to Delhi two days later.
Fearing protests, he boarded a train from Alipurduar railway station instead of New Cooch Behar. About two weeks ago, the MP made a surprise appearance at a meeting convened by the district administration; he stayed for an hour before departing for Kolkata. Over the past few weeks, thousands of locals have repeatedly demonstrated outside his home, demanding refund of cut-money. Given these circumstances, political circles believe that his return to his Sitai residence remains highly uncertain.
Notably, Udayan Guha, the influential Trinamool leader and former minister from Cooch Behar district, is currently in jail. Abhijit De Bhowmik, the former Cooch Behar district Trinamool president, is also behind the bars. Each of them faced protests while being produced in court and were even pelted with eggs.
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