ETV Bharat / state

Fear Of Protests, Egg Attacks? TMC's Rebel MP, MLA Wife From Coochbehar Haven't Returned Home Since Change Of Guard

Coochbehar: Three months have passed since the change of guard in West Bengal but Trinamool Congress's rebel Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and his wife, MLA Sangita Roy, residents of Sitai, are reportedly unable to return to their homes due to fear of protests and egg-pelting attacks.

Both joined the ranks of party dissidents after declaration of West Bengal Assembly election results. While Jagadish joined the NCPI, Sangita aligned herself with Trinamool's rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

The question doing the rounds is when will the MP, who once boasted of making "tigers and cows drink from the same watering hole" and threatened to thrash BJP workers, and the MLA, finally return to their stronghold Sitai. Sangita could not even attend the hearing at the Sitai BDO office regarding allegations concerning the validity of her SC certificate.

Jagadish said, "I have visited Cooch Behar several times during this period. I attended meetings convened by the district administration. Besides, Sitai is not outside Cooch Behar district. I am currently in Delhi. We are a key ally of the NDA. I visited the Prime Minister's residence and discussed the development of Bengal with him; he offered several suggestions. I will return to Sitai once this work is concluded. I am unaware of any protests. I have worked for the people; why would they protest against me?"

Sangita said, "I am in Kolkata for Assembly work. I will certainly return home. We haven't assaulted anyone to warrant such protests from the public."

BJP Cooch Behar district president Abhijit Barman said, "Let both the MP and the MLA return home; BJP workers will cooperate. But if residents stage protests, BJP workers won't take any responsibility."

Jagadish left the Forward Bloc to join the Trinamool Congress in 2010. He was elected MLA from the Sitai constituency in 2016 and re-elected in 2021. In 2024, he was elected as the MP for Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency after defeating Nisith Pramanik.