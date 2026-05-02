ETV Bharat / state

Fear Of Hike In Cooking Gas, Fuel Prices Prevails; Govt Must Keep Prices Under Check: Mayawati

Lucknow: Following the increase in price of the commercial LPG cylinder, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said that a sense of unease prevails among the public over apprehensions that the prices of cooking gas, petrol, diesel and other petroleum products are bound to rise as well.

In an X post in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Amidst a severe shortage of commercial gas cylinders in the country, a one-time price hike of Rs 993 and its impact on the daily lives of the common people are dominating headlines across media, including the electronic media. A sense of unease prevails among the public over apprehension that the prices of cooking gas, petrol, diesel and other petroleum products are bound to rise as well."

"Regardless of the actual cause -- whether the US-Israel conflict with Iran or something else -- the government, which successfully kept the prices of petroleum products and similar commodities largely under control in the run-up to assembly elections in various states, should continue the policy. Doing so, in the broader interest of public welfare and well-being, would be appropriate for the nation," Mayawati said.