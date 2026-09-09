'Fear Only God': UP Judge Who Handed 23 Death Sentences in 5 Months Rules Out Bowing to Threats
Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar wrote that he would prefer to die rather than be labelled a cowardly judge.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 2:34 AM IST|
Updated : September 9, 2026 at 2:51 AM IST
Muzaffarnagar: Additional District and Sessions Judge from Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who has handed down 23 death sentences across 11 cases in just five months, made a strong observation in his verdict on Monday, emphasising that he fears "God and no one else.”
Diwakar had previously sentenced one person to death for killing his wife due to dowry-related reasons while making some very important comments on the courage of judges and the uniformity of the application of the laws.
The accused, Nadeem, who lived in Shahpur, was sentenced under Sections 302 and 504 of the IPC as he set his wife, Shahzadi, on fire by putting kerosene on her in July 2018 on account of dowry demands. Apart from sentencing the accused to death on September 7, 2026, the court also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.
While delivering the verdict, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar wrote: "From the very beginning, my parents taught me to always fear God and no other person. Therefore, if I were to become afraid of forces other than the Divine—such as strongmen, the mafia, or criminals—then the faith the general public places in the court (believing that judges are impartial and fearless, and perform their judicial duties without apprehension) would become completely meaningless.”
He continued, “If I were to succumb to fear, it would be appropriate for me to resign from this sacred judicial institution. I would prefer to die rather than be labelled a cowardly judge. I will continue in service as long as I can adhere to my principles; otherwise, I will resign. As long as I occupy the judge's chair, the authority to make decisions rests solely with me."
Public Prosecutor Kuldeep Kumar stated that Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar has delivered a series of remarkable judgments over the past six months. In Muzaffarnagar, he has sentenced 23 individuals to death across 11 cases.
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