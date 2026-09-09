ETV Bharat / state

'Fear Only God': UP Judge Who Handed 23 Death Sentences in 5 Months Rules Out Bowing to Threats

Muzaffarnagar: Additional District and Sessions Judge from Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who has handed down 23 death sentences across 11 cases in just five months, made a strong observation in his verdict on Monday, emphasising that he fears "God and no one else.”

Diwakar had previously sentenced one person to death for killing his wife due to dowry-related reasons while making some very important comments on the courage of judges and the uniformity of the application of the laws.

The accused, Nadeem, who lived in Shahpur, was sentenced under Sections 302 and 504 of the IPC as he set his wife, Shahzadi, on fire by putting kerosene on her in July 2018 on account of dowry demands. Apart from sentencing the accused to death on September 7, 2026, the court also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.