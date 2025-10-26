‘Fear Holds Many Back’: Surrendered Maoist Leader Roopesh Calls For Peace And Security Assurances
The surrendered Naxalite commander denied the allegations by the Central Committee of the Maoist organisation of surrendering under pressure.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST
Bijapur: The surrendered Maoist leader Roopesh has said that many Naxalites still want to surrender, but fear of the organisation and retaliation hold them back.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the surrendered Naxalite commander denied the allegations by the Central Committee of the Maoist organisation of surrendering under pressure. In a major setback to the outlawed Maoist movement, senior Central Committee member Ashanna alias Roopesh had on October 17 surrendered before authorities along with 210 others, marking one of the most significant surrenders in recent years in the country.
The surrendered Naxalite commander was not only the head of the Dantewada-Bijapur Division Committee but also a strategist for the Naxalite network in South Bastar for many years. Roopesh added that he wished all other active Maoists to follow their path, understanding the circumstances.
The Central Committee of the Naxalite organisation had recently issued a statement calling this move "treason," which has brought to the fore the major divisions within the Maoist groups. The Central Committee had described the surrendered Naxalites as revisionists, traitors, and opportunists.
Refuting the allegations, he added that the decision to lay down arms was taken after a long thought process and was conveyed to others. “From April this year, under the leadership of General Secretary Basavaraju, we had started efforts for peace talks. I had released press statements in my name on the same,” Ropesh added.
"We appeal to the government to assure those comrades still in the jungle that the government will provide them with security and a dignified life," he said. The Chhattisgarh government had called this surrender a "new beginning."
Welcoming Roopesh’s surrender, the state Home Minister Vijay Sharma said, "The state government is committed to bringing Naxalites back into the mainstream. Those who wish to give up arms and return to mainstream society are welcome."
Following the surrender of Naxalite commanders Sonu and Rupesh, security agencies claim that the backbone of the Naxalite organisation in Bastar has been severely damaged. “The surrender of an experienced commander like Rupesh, along with over 200 trained cadres, has virtually destroyed the Maoist network in South Bastar,” said a senior Chhattisgarh police officer, adding that these surrenders signal the defeat of the Naxalite ideology.
Also read: