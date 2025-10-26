ETV Bharat / state

‘Fear Holds Many Back’: Surrendered Maoist Leader Roopesh Calls For Peace And Security Assurances

Bijapur: The surrendered Maoist leader Roopesh has said that many Naxalites still want to surrender, but fear of the organisation and retaliation hold them back.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the surrendered Naxalite commander denied the allegations by the Central Committee of the Maoist organisation of surrendering under pressure. In a major setback to the outlawed Maoist movement, senior Central Committee member Ashanna alias Roopesh had on October 17 surrendered before authorities along with 210 others, marking one of the most significant surrenders in recent years in the country.

The surrendered Naxalite commander was not only the head of the Dantewada-Bijapur Division Committee but also a strategist for the Naxalite network in South Bastar for many years. Roopesh added that he wished all other active Maoists to follow their path, understanding the circumstances.

The Central Committee of the Naxalite organisation had recently issued a statement calling this move "treason," which has brought to the fore the major divisions within the Maoist groups. The Central Committee had described the surrendered Naxalites as revisionists, traitors, and opportunists.