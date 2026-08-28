FDA Suspends Licences Of Four Food Businesses In Mumbai Over Hygiene Violations
During the inspections, FDA officials found an active infestation of cockroaches and other pests in different parts of the kitchens and food storage areas
By PTI
Published : August 28, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it has suspended the licences/registrations of four food businesses in Mumbai after serious hygiene and food safety violations, including the presence of cockroaches and other pests, were found during inspections.
The action was taken against Akshay Caterers at Garware Institute of Career Development, Craftpac Hospitality Pvt Ltd at Jio World Drive in Bandra East, Marion Hotel and Restaurant on Gokhale Road in Dadar West and Bhagwati Stores at Radhika Residency in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, the FDA said in a statement.
During the inspections, FDA officials found an active infestation of cockroaches and other pests in different parts of the kitchens and food storage areas, it said. The establishments were also found to be using excessive amounts of artificial colours and monosodium glutamate (MSG), while cooking oil was repeatedly reused and found darkened and highly oxidised, it said.
Cooked rice was found stored in unhygienic conditions, exposed and without proper covering, with damp walls, fungal growth, moisture and water condensation in the area, the statement said.
Utensils, equipment and knives used for cooking were found heavily soiled and unhygienic, with grease, dust residues and organic dirt accumulated on them, it said.
The FDA also found a risk of cross-contamination as the same preparation areas, cutting boards and cooking equipment were being used for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food without adequate segregation and sanitation practices.
Inadequate drainage systems were also found at the establishments, resulting in stagnant wastewater, algae, sludge, foul odour and unhygienic conditions, the FDA said. The licences of the food businesses were suspended with immediate effect under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, in view of the serious violations.
The FDA said it was carrying out a state-wide special inspection drive to ensure that citizens get safe, hygienic and quality food and warned that strict legal action would continue against food businesses violating food safety regulations.
In a separate action in Akola, FDA officials inspected Prabhudayal Laxminarayan in the MIDC area and collected a sample of refined soyabean oil (Shakti). Suspecting adulteration and citing other irregularities, including absence of a laboratory and laboratory reports and sale of loose oil despite holding a repacker's licence, the department seized 3,428.400 kg of oil valued at Rs 6,21,300.
The department also seized 3,598.400 kg of loose refined soyabean oil valued at Rs 5,61,350 from Bharatkumar and Brothers in MIDC, Akola, citing suspected adulteration, absence of an up-to-date laboratory and laboratory reports and sale of loose oil. Both firms hold licences for repacking oil, and their licences were suspended forthwith on account of the serious deficiencies found during inspection, the FDA said. PTI ND NP