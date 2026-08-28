ETV Bharat / state

FDA Suspends Licences Of Four Food Businesses In Mumbai Over Hygiene Violations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it has suspended the licences/registrations of four food businesses in Mumbai after serious hygiene and food safety violations, including the presence of cockroaches and other pests, were found during inspections.

The action was taken against Akshay Caterers at Garware Institute of Career Development, Craftpac Hospitality Pvt Ltd at Jio World Drive in Bandra East, Marion Hotel and Restaurant on Gokhale Road in Dadar West and Bhagwati Stores at Radhika Residency in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, the FDA said in a statement.

During the inspections, FDA officials found an active infestation of cockroaches and other pests in different parts of the kitchens and food storage areas, it said. The establishments were also found to be using excessive amounts of artificial colours and monosodium glutamate (MSG), while cooking oil was repeatedly reused and found darkened and highly oxidised, it said.

Cooked rice was found stored in unhygienic conditions, exposed and without proper covering, with damp walls, fungal growth, moisture and water condensation in the area, the statement said.

Utensils, equipment and knives used for cooking were found heavily soiled and unhygienic, with grease, dust residues and organic dirt accumulated on them, it said.