ETV Bharat / state

FDA Suspends Licences Of 4 Domino's Pizza Outlets In Maharashtra Over Hygiene Norms Violations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets including three in Mumbai for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms, officials said on Wednesday.

The fourth outlet is located in Satara district of western Maharashtra, said the FDA headed by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe in a statement. In Mumbai, action was taken against Domino’s Pizza outlets of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd at Vile Parle West, Borivali West and at R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West during a special drive against chain restaurants, it said.

The Domino's Pizza outlet in Vile Parle had deficiencies related to the display of its FSSAI licence, potable water, food storage, pest control and hygiene facilities, the FDA said, adding that it was directed to ensure proper temperature monitoring of frozen food, segregation of food and non-food items, rodent and pest prevention and adequate hand-washing and hygiene facilities.

At the Borivali outlet, the FDA found 15 per cent non-compliance, and directed corrective measures covering food storage, temperature monitoring, food testing, cleanliness and pest control. It also sought proper segregation of raw and cooked food as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and regular sanitisation of equipment and utensils.

The Ghatkopar outlet was found deficient in cleanliness, sanitation scheduling and pest control measures, besides failing to follow FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) practices and maintain proper temperature control in food storage, the FDA said.

The authority also flagged the absence of food-grade certificates and records relating to calibration, preventive maintenance, food and water testing and food safety. The licenses of Domino's Pizza outlet operated by Jubilant FoodWorks at Malkapur and two other fast-food outlets operated by Sapphire Foods India at Karad in Satara district were also suspended, the FDA said.