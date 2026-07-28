ETV Bharat / state

FDA Suspends Food Licences Of Cricket Club Of India, MIG Cricket Club In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of the Cricket Club of India (CCI), MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East, and three other clubs in the city for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms, officials said on Tuesday.

The CCI's kitchen lacked segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas, and FDA inspectors also found a large number of cockroaches and flies near food handling and waste disposal areas, said an official statement.

The FDA under its newly appointed commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has taken action against several famous eateries and food establishments in the city and elsewhere in the state over the last two months.

At the CCI, water was found dripping on stored food inside cold storage, drains were clogged, cutting boards were unhygienic, rotten vegetables, overripe mushrooms and expired food items were stored, and FIFO/FEFO ('First In, First Out' and 'First Expired, First Out') practices and proper food labelling were not followed, it said.

Utensils were placed directly on the floor, and grease, sludge and stagnant water was found accumulated around food preparation areas, the statement further claimed.