ETV Bharat / state

FDA Suspends Canteen Licence At Mumbai's KEM Hospital Over Hygiene Issues, Halts Operations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of a canteen operating at Mumbai's KEM Hospital and ordered it to stop business after an inspection found unhygienic conditions and violations of food safety norms, officials said on Saturday.

The action was taken against M/s Stany Caterers, which operates from the ground floor of the Old Nurses Home building at KEM Hospital in Parel, following an inspection carried out by the FDA's Zone 3 team on July 15.

King Edward Memorial Hospital is a public medical college and hospital founded in 1926. The medical college is affiliated with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

Officials said the canteen's operations were stopped after food safety officers found unhygienic conditions and violations of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) and related regulations. A stop business notice was issued by the Food Safety Officer, while the food business licence was suspended with immediate effect by the designated officer.