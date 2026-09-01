ETV Bharat / state

FDA Suspends Blinkit's Licence In Akola, Cracks Down On 2 Mumbai Eateries Over Hygiene Violations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of quick-commerce platform Blinkit in Akola and two eateries in Mumbai over severe hygiene violations, cockroach infestations, and unsafe storage, officials said on Tuesday.

FDA teams cracked down on Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House in the western suburb of Malad, Gulzar Mohammadi Hotel in Kurla, and Blinkit's Akola hub following surprise inspections that uncovered food stored near dirty drains, uncertified food handlers, and failure to rectify compliance notices. The eatery in Malad was also found using unfiltered tap water for cooking and drinking without test reports, the agency's release stated.

The establishment was producing and repacking items, including lassi, sweets, paneer and farsan, despite holding a licence only for Category 16 (Prepared Foods).

Unlabelled paneer and lassi without expiry dates were seized from the premises, and of 36 food handlers, 26 did not have mandatory medical certificates, while some were found handling food with unbandaged burns and untrimmed nails, it said.