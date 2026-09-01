FDA Suspends Blinkit's Licence In Akola, Cracks Down On 2 Mumbai Eateries Over Hygiene Violations
FDA teams cracked down on Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House in the western suburb of Malad, Gulzar Mohammadi Hotel in Kurla, and Blinkit's Akola hub
By PTI
Published : September 1, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of quick-commerce platform Blinkit in Akola and two eateries in Mumbai over severe hygiene violations, cockroach infestations, and unsafe storage, officials said on Tuesday.
FDA teams cracked down on Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House in the western suburb of Malad, Gulzar Mohammadi Hotel in Kurla, and Blinkit's Akola hub following surprise inspections that uncovered food stored near dirty drains, uncertified food handlers, and failure to rectify compliance notices. The eatery in Malad was also found using unfiltered tap water for cooking and drinking without test reports, the agency's release stated.
The establishment was producing and repacking items, including lassi, sweets, paneer and farsan, despite holding a licence only for Category 16 (Prepared Foods).
Unlabelled paneer and lassi without expiry dates were seized from the premises, and of 36 food handlers, 26 did not have mandatory medical certificates, while some were found handling food with unbandaged burns and untrimmed nails, it said.
The agency also suspended the food registration certificate of Gulzar Mohammadi Hotel in Kurla West following an inspection on August 27, during which the establishment scored only 24 out of 88 marks (28 per cent).
The inspection found severe unhygienic conditions, cockroach infestation, contaminated food, improper drainage, and lack of required water-testing reports, it said. The hotel has been prohibited from producing, storing, selling or distributing food during the suspension period, the release said.
In Akola, the FDA suspended the state food licence of a Blinkit centre after a re-inspection found that several deficiencies, including poor storage conditions and unsuitable racks, among others, mentioned in an improvement notice had not been rectified.
The action followed a hearing on August 31, after which the licence was suspended until further orders for non-compliance with food safety requirements. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the administration would take stringent legal action against those compromising food quality and public health.
Also Read
FDA Suspends Licences Of Four Food Businesses In Mumbai Over Hygiene Violations