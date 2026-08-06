ETV Bharat / state

FDA Suspended 165 Licenses After Inspecting Over 3,000 Establishments, No Selective action: Mundhe

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration inspected 3,137 hotels, restaurants, eateries and other establishments between May 25 and July 31 and suspended licences of 165 establishments, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Wednesday while denying allegations of selective action.

Unsafe food products weighing 28.66 lakh kg and valued at Rs 55.72 crore were seized or destroyed following these inspections, said the official, who took over as FDA commissioner in May.

Out of the 165 licence suspension cases, the FDA has received appeals in 103 cases and granted interim relief in eligible cases, allowing them to resume operations, he told reporters. The FDA has also intensified actions against prohibited food products, seizing gutka and pan masala valued at Rs 15.11 crore from 658 outlets, he said.

"We issued 764 improvement notices and suspended licences of 165 establishments after due process. Food products weighing 28.66 lakh kg, valued at Rs 55.72 crore, were seized or destroyed," Mundhe said.

Speaking on the FDA's crackdown on prohibited food products, including gutka and pan masala, Mundhe said the department registered 519 FIRs, arrested 701 people, sealed 407 establishments and confiscated 78 vehicles during the period.

According to the FDA commissioner, the inspections covered 487 milk establishments, where 218 improvement notices were issued, 33 licences suspended and 11 FIRs registered.

In the milk products segment, the FDA inspected 476 establishments, issued 196 improvement notices, suspended 16 licences and filed two FIRs.

The commissioner said the FDA inspected 890 hotels, restaurants and eateries, issued 329 improvement notices and suspended licences of 116 establishments. It also inspected 608 establishments dealing with other food products and seized items valued at around Rs 36 crore, he added.

Clarifying that suspension of a licence does not amount to permanent closure of an establishment, Mundhe said the FDA conducts hearings before revoking the suspension after compliance with food safety norms.

"Out of the 165 licence suspension cases, we have received 103 appeals. Interim relief has been granted in eligible cases after verification of compliance, allowing them to resume operations. Every Tuesday I conduct hearings, and if minor deficiencies remain, fresh hearings are held before a final order is passed," he said.