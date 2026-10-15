ETV Bharat / state

FDA Raid At Sauce Manufacturing Unit In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, 2,000 Kg Adulterated Ketchup And Ingredients Seized

Sauce seized during the raid ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The Food Safety Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) raided a manufacturing unit in the city's Behrampura area and seized 2,000 kg of adulterated tomato sauce.

Officials said irregularities were detected in the production of tomato ketchup sold under the brand name 'Snack Touch Up'. Ingredients such as potato powder and artificial coloring were being used in the sauce even as hygiene standards at the unit were found to be inadequate. According to reports, the sauce was being sold across Ahmedabad.

AMC food officer Tejas Shah said, "The Food Safety Department took action against a manufacturing unit located in Behrampura Ward, which manufactures sauces and tomato ketchup under the brand name 'Snack Touch Up'. The investigation revealed that the unit was operating without the necessary licences. Furthermore, discrepancies were found between the ingredients used in the product and those stated on the packaging". He further said potato powder was being used in preparing the sauce. "The FDA team found that adequate sanitation measures were not adopted at the unit during the production process. It was also observed that regulations regarding the materials used in the manufacturing unit were not being followed," Shah said.