ETV Bharat / state

FDA Busts Abortion Medicine Racket In Nagpur, Solapur; IndiaMART Directors Among 8 Booked

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it has busted a racket involved in the illegal purchase and sale of medical abortion kits in Nagpur and Solapur districts and filed cases against eight individuals, including executives of an online portal.

The state government regulatory authority has seized MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) kits, besides other medicines and registered cases against eight people, including directors of the online portal IndiaMART.

The FDA, in a statement here, said its Nagpur and Solapur offices acted on August 12 against the illegal sale of Clear Kit and Prega End, medicines used for abortion. The action followed information about unauthorised storage and sale of the medicines.

In Nagpur, the FDA and police jointly busted a racket involved in the clandestine purchase and sale of medical abortion kits. During a surprise inspection of Dr Sachin Marghade's Shree Sai Clinic in Vinoba Bhave Nagar, officials found a large quantity of medicines stored for unauthorised sale. Labels and batch numbers on Prega End and Misopril kits used for abortion had also been deliberately removed or concealed, the FDA said.

The police subsequently laid a trap and arrested two persons allegedly involved in the supply chain. They were found carrying 50 MTP kits altogether in their bags, and police are now searching for the person who allegedly supplied them, stated the regulator.

Officials seized unauthorised medicines, including Alprazolam and Sildenafil, worth Rs 45,649 from the Nagpur clinic. Police registered a case against the doctor (Sachin Marghade) and three others at the Yashodhara Nagar police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).