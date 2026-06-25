FDA Raided Few Manufacturers Of Adulterated Sweets And Shops Selling Them In A Major Crackdown In Shirdi
FDA officials have said they will continue to keep vigilance, and if they receive complaints in future, they will conduct similar raids
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Shirdi: In a major crackdown against adulteration of pedhas (sweets) being sold in Shirdi, near the Sai Baba temple, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initiated action against the vendors who have been selling adulterated sweets and the manufacturers. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe initiated this inquiry.
On Wednesday, the FDA conducted raids on shopkeepers selling pedhas (dairy sweets) and major manufacturing units in the vicinity of the Shirdi Saibaba Temple. The team confiscated and destroyed over 650 kilograms of adulterated and substandard pedhas.
Following complaints received by a number of devotees, Mundhe initiated this action, which has caused a stir across the district, mainly among the trading community.
Shirdi is a revered pilgrimage site for millions of devotees from India and abroad. Devotees offer these sweets, which they also purchase as prasad (sacred offering), to take back for their families and friends as blessings from Saibaba. FDA officials said, in recent days, they had received serious complaints regarding the quality of pedhas sold in the Shirdi area.
The team that led the inspection included the District Milk Adulteration Control Committee, and Shirdi Additional District Collector Kolekar promptly set the machinery in motion to investigate the matter.
Aparna Bhoite, the Joint Commissioner FDA, Ahilyanagar, told ETV Bharat, FDA Commissioner, Mundhe, had received many complaints regarding the pedhas, sweets sold in Shirdi.
A team comprising officials from the Shirdi Municipal Council, the Police Department, the District Dairy Development Office, and the FDA was formed. An inspection was carried out at shops selling these sweets.
"Inspection was conducted at the local units of a few sweet manufacturers. Samples had been sent for tests at our laboratory, after which the sweets that were confiscated from manufacturers and sellers were confiscated and destroyed. Sections under the FDA law have been imposed on the offenders. Approximately 625-650 kilos of sweets, costing nearly Rs 2 lakh, have been destroyed. If complaints are received in future, such action will definitely be taken," said Kolekar.
Officials said, suspicious ingredients that are considered harmful to people's health are alleged to be used. The entire stock has been seized in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.
Bhoite provided details of the operation while speaking to ETV Bharat.
She said, "This joint operation was carried out based on credible information and complaints received. Among the ingredients seized were adulterated sweets, and the material used was seen to have fungus. The market value of these sweets is approximately Rs 2 lakh."
After seizing sweets and the ingredients used to manufacture them, some samples have been sent to a government laboratory for further chemical analysis and testing. The exact nature of the adulterants used will be clarified once the final laboratory report is received.
"As preliminary findings indicated that the seized pedhas, the entire stock was destroyed using a JCB machine at the Shirdi Municipal Council's dumping ground, prioritising the health of devotees," officials added.
If the laboratory reports confirm the presence of health-hazardous adulterants, strict legal and criminal cases will be registered against the three concerned manufacturers under the Food Safety Act, they said. The authorities have begun the process of issuing stern legal notices to them is already underway.
"The administration is also gathering details on local shopkeepers who have purchased substandard stock from manufacturers and sold it to devotees at inflated prices. These shopkeepers and store owners will face inquiries and strict legal action; no one will be spared," Bhoite said.
Immediately after the news of this operation spread, the shopkeepers in the temple vicinity were seen hastily hiding their stock of pedha boxes.
Devotees have welcomed this action, noting that such black-market practices carried out under the guise of sacred prasad which had tarnished Shirdi's reputation. The administration has urged devotees to purchase pedhas exclusively from authorised and licensed shops and to contact the authorities immediately if they notice any unusual changes in the colour or taste of the sweets.
Bhoite issued a stern warning saying, "Such special inspection drives will continue regularly in Shirdi and at other pilgrimage sites across the district in the future."