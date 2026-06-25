ETV Bharat / state

FDA Raided Few Manufacturers Of Adulterated Sweets And Shops Selling Them In A Major Crackdown In Shirdi

Maharashtra FDA raided few manufacturers and of adulterated sweets and seized nearly 650 kilos from shopkeepers in Shirdi, on Wednesday, as the authorities had received complaints of devotees complaining of health issues ( ETV Bharat )

Shirdi: In a major crackdown against adulteration of pedhas (sweets) being sold in Shirdi, near the Sai Baba temple, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initiated action against the vendors who have been selling adulterated sweets and the manufacturers. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe initiated this inquiry.

On Wednesday, the FDA conducted raids on shopkeepers selling pedhas (dairy sweets) and major manufacturing units in the vicinity of the Shirdi Saibaba Temple. The team confiscated and destroyed over 650 kilograms of adulterated and substandard pedhas.

Following complaints received by a number of devotees, Mundhe initiated this action, which has caused a stir across the district, mainly among the trading community.

Shirdi is a revered pilgrimage site for millions of devotees from India and abroad. Devotees offer these sweets, which they also purchase as prasad (sacred offering), to take back for their families and friends as blessings from Saibaba. FDA officials said, in recent days, they had received serious complaints regarding the quality of pedhas sold in the Shirdi area.

The team that led the inspection included the District Milk Adulteration Control Committee, and Shirdi Additional District Collector Kolekar promptly set the machinery in motion to investigate the matter.

Aparna Bhoite, the Joint Commissioner FDA, Ahilyanagar, told ETV Bharat, FDA Commissioner, Mundhe, had received many complaints regarding the pedhas, sweets sold in Shirdi.

A team comprising officials from the Shirdi Municipal Council, the Police Department, the District Dairy Development Office, and the FDA was formed. An inspection was carried out at shops selling these sweets.

"Inspection was conducted at the local units of a few sweet manufacturers. Samples had been sent for tests at our laboratory, after which the sweets that were confiscated from manufacturers and sellers were confiscated and destroyed. Sections under the FDA law have been imposed on the offenders. Approximately 625-650 kilos of sweets, costing nearly Rs 2 lakh, have been destroyed. If complaints are received in future, such action will definitely be taken," said Kolekar.

Officials said, suspicious ingredients that are considered harmful to people's health are alleged to be used. The entire stock has been seized in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.