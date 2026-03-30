ETV Bharat / state

FCRA Row, Rubber Price Takes Centre Stage In Rahul Gandhi’s Kottayam Election Campaign

Kottayam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that under the proposed FCRA amendments, only the RSS would be able to receive foreign funds, while other organisations would be restricted. Addressing an election rally in Puthuppally, Gandhi said the introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment bill raised serious concerns.

FCRA has emerged as a key issue in Kottayam district, which has a large Christian community.

“Suddenly, we noticed that an FCRA bill had been brought in. The interesting thing is that there is only one organisation that can get money from abroad. No other organisation can get money from abroad except the RSS,” he alleged. He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could access foreign finances through industrialist Gautam Adani, while the RSS would benefit through the proposed FCRA norms.

“What is special about the RSS that there are separate rules for them? They spread hatred and divide people. That is how the BJP functions,” he said.

Gandhi also alleged that the Centre’s policies offer little benefit to the common people. Touching on local issues, he referred to rubber farming, the popular cash crop in the Kottayam district, and accused the LDF of "failing" to fulfil its promise to fix rubber prices. Kottayam is known as the land of latex.