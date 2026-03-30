FCRA Row, Rubber Price Takes Centre Stage In Rahul Gandhi’s Kottayam Election Campaign
Addressing an election rally in Puthuppally, Gandhi said the introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment bill raised serious concerns.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Kottayam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that under the proposed FCRA amendments, only the RSS would be able to receive foreign funds, while other organisations would be restricted. Addressing an election rally in Puthuppally, Gandhi said the introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment bill raised serious concerns.
FCRA has emerged as a key issue in Kottayam district, which has a large Christian community.
“Suddenly, we noticed that an FCRA bill had been brought in. The interesting thing is that there is only one organisation that can get money from abroad. No other organisation can get money from abroad except the RSS,” he alleged. He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could access foreign finances through industrialist Gautam Adani, while the RSS would benefit through the proposed FCRA norms.
“What is special about the RSS that there are separate rules for them? They spread hatred and divide people. That is how the BJP functions,” he said.
Gandhi also alleged that the Centre’s policies offer little benefit to the common people. Touching on local issues, he referred to rubber farming, the popular cash crop in the Kottayam district, and accused the LDF of "failing" to fulfil its promise to fix rubber prices. Kottayam is known as the land of latex.
“In 2016, the LDF promised to fix rubber prices at Rs 250 per kg. In 2026, they are talking about Rs 200, while the current market price is around Rs 220,” he said. He said the Congress would prioritise farmers’ welfare and ensure price stability.
“We are not in the business of making false promises. Our aim is to protect farmers and improve their livelihoods. The first decision of a UDF government will be to fix the rubber price at Rs 250,” he said. Gandhi added that the party’s manifesto envisions increasing rubber prices to Rs 300 in a phased manner.
“It is our commitment that on the first day of our government, the price will be Rs 250, and then it will increase further,” he said.
Gandhi said he had insisted on campaigning in Puthuppally as former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had represented the constituency for over 50 years. He recalled that Chandy walked with him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite health issues.
He said the long funeral procession of Chandy reflected his popularity among the people. Chandy’s son and sitting MLA Chandy Oommen is contesting from the Puthuppally constituency.
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