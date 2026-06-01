Kolhapur Father-Son Duo Fulfils Khaki Dream Together, Selected For Mumbai Police In Same Recruitment Drive
Residents of Arul village came together to celebrate a proud moment after a father and his son were selected to join the Mumbai Police force.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Kolhapur: For 48-year-old Vijay Pandurang Patil, it was fulfilment of a dream he had pursued even after retiring from the Indian Army. For his son Prithviraj, it was a reward he got after years of disciplined preparation. Together, the father-son duo from Maharashtra's Kolhapur have joined the Mumbai Police force after being selected in the recent recruitment drive, bringing pride and joy to family members and villagers.
The achievement of Vijay and Prithviraj Patil has become the talk of the town, with villagers celebrating their success in a grand procession.
Every year in summers, thousands of young aspirants from across the state undergo gruelling physical hardship, intense training in the scorching sun and also prepare for competitive exams to secure a place in the police force. This process tests both physical endurance and mental acumen, and only a limited number of candidates make the final cut.
Vijay Patil, a resident of Arul village under Shahuwadi taluka of Kolhapur district, joined the Maratha Light Infantry in 1996 and served in the Indian Army for 24 years before retiring in 2020. After retirement, he aspired to join the Mumbai Police force through the ex-servicemen quota. Despite making two unsuccessful attempts, he did not give up.
In this year's recruitment drive, Vijay met all the required criteria and scored 93 marks out of 150, finally securing selection to the Mumbai Police force.
His son Prithviraj had also been preparing for police recruitment after completion of his Class 10 examinations. Simultaneously, he was preparing for other competitive examinations as well.
Inspired by the discipline and work ethic of his father, Prithviraj achieved it all, on his own merit. He did not join any private coaching institute and relied entirely on self-study to achieve success in these open examinations. His dedication and hard work helped him secure a place in the merit list and earn selection in the recruitment process.
Villagers said the achievement reflects years of hard work, determination and dedication by both Vijay and Prithviraj. Together, they have realised their dream of wearing the khaki uniform and serving in the prestigious Mumbai Police force.
As part of celebrations, villagers organised a grand procession through the village, during which Vijay and Prithviraj were seated atop a decorated excavator as residents showered them with garlands and gulal and congratulated them on their success. The villagers expressed hope that the inspiring story of the father-son duo would motivate many more youngsters from Arul and neighbouring villages to pursue their goals with determination and perseverance.