ETV Bharat / state

Kolhapur Father-Son Duo Fulfils Khaki Dream Together, Selected For Mumbai Police In Same Recruitment Drive

Kolhapur: For 48-year-old Vijay Pandurang Patil, it was fulfilment of a dream he had pursued even after retiring from the Indian Army. For his son Prithviraj, it was a reward he got after years of disciplined preparation. Together, the father-son duo from Maharashtra's Kolhapur have joined the Mumbai Police force after being selected in the recent recruitment drive, bringing pride and joy to family members and villagers.

The achievement of Vijay and Prithviraj Patil has become the talk of the town, with villagers celebrating their success in a grand procession.

Every year in summers, thousands of young aspirants from across the state undergo gruelling physical hardship, intense training in the scorching sun and also prepare for competitive exams to secure a place in the police force. This process tests both physical endurance and mental acumen, and only a limited number of candidates make the final cut.

Father-son, Vijay and Prithviraj from Arul village in Maharashtra, clear police force examination (ETV Bharat)

Vijay Patil, a resident of Arul village under Shahuwadi taluka of Kolhapur district, joined the Maratha Light Infantry in 1996 and served in the Indian Army for 24 years before retiring in 2020. After retirement, he aspired to join the Mumbai Police force through the ex-servicemen quota. Despite making two unsuccessful attempts, he did not give up.