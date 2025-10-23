ETV Bharat / state

Father-Son Duo Held For Opening Fire At Police In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: A man and his son were arrested after they allegedly opened fire at a police team in Hoshiarpur district during a chase on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place near Gajjar village under the jurisdiction of Malpur Police Station in the district.

The duo has been identified as Keshav Bawa and Krishna Gopal. One of the bullets fired by the police hit Keshav on his right leg, while his father escaped unhurt, police said. After their arrest, Keshav was sent to the government hospital in Hoshiarpur for treatment.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said, “A revolver and some live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the accused. An investigation is underway.”

"The duo opened fire at a goldsmith shop earlier in Malpur town of Hoshiarpur. Following this, the police received information that two persons with similar looks were roaming in the area. When a police party chased them, they opened fire on the police. The police retaliated, and one bullet hit the suspects in the leg,” SSP Malik said.