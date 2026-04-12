ETV Bharat / state

Father-Son Duo Arrested For Smuggling Codeine-Based Cough Syrup In UP's Prayagraj

The SOG, Special Task Force (STF), and Robertsganj police arrested the accused, Sanskar Verma (27) and his father, Vinod Verma (50), close associates of Shubham Jaiswal, the mastermind of the codeine cough syrup scandal during a raid in Prayagraj. Both were involved in the illegal smuggling of codeine-containing cough syrup, said police.

The accused were allegedly involved in trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup and were part of an international racket, said police.

Additional SP Anil Kumar said, the accused sourced XF syrup from Vanya Enterprises in Delhi and supplied it to other states and nations. To avoid detection, the XF syrup was shipped in cartons of chips and snacks, he said. The network has links to the Assam-Bangladesh border. The drug consignments were initially sent to Agartala and then to Bangladesh. A case has been registered against the accused at Robertsganj police station and probe into the matter is on, said Kumar.

A few days back, the son of jailed kingpin Vinod Agarwal was arrested for his alleged role in the large-scale codeine-based cough syrup trafficking network. According to police, Shivam Agarwal, a chartered accountant, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and had been absconding for nearly five months.

Kanpur police Commissioner Raghubir Lal had said six of the 11 accused named in eight FIRs in the case have been arrested so far, including Shivam. His father, believed to be the mastermind of the "Agarwal brothers" syndicate, is already in jail, he said.