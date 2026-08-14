ETV Bharat / state

Father-Son Among Four Dead After Suspected Toxic Gas Exposure Inside A Well In Bihar's Gaya

Police and fire services personnel at the site where four people died of suspected toxic gas inside a well in Gaya, Bihar, on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: Four persons died of suffocation after reportedly being exposed to toxic gas inside a well in Garh Karmouni village under Dobhi block in Bihar's Gaya district on Friday.

The incident occurred when villagers entered the well to repair a motor used for agricultural work. A police and administrative team later reached the spot and retrieved all four bodies from the well.

The deceased have been identified as Chamari Manjhi, Dilchand Manjhi, Vikas Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary. Chamari Manjhi and Dilchand Manjhi were father and son.

According to residents, Chamari Manjhi was the first to enter the well. His son Dilchand Manjhi followed him, after which Vikas Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary also entered the well.

Dobhi Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said four men who entered the well on Friday died in the incident. One man went down first, followed by a second, third and fourth. However, none of them returned.

All four are believed to have died after inhaling toxic gas inside the well, causing them to suffocate.

"They had all reached the spot to supply water to the fields and entered the well one after another to connect a section of the boring. This led to the tragic incident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action is being taken," Dobhi SHO said.

How Did The Incident Happen?