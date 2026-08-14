Father-Son Among Four Dead After Suspected Toxic Gas Exposure Inside A Well In Bihar's Gaya
The incident took place on Friday when villagers entered the well to repair a motor used for agricultural work
Published : August 14, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Gaya: Four persons died of suffocation after reportedly being exposed to toxic gas inside a well in Garh Karmouni village under Dobhi block in Bihar's Gaya district on Friday.
The incident occurred when villagers entered the well to repair a motor used for agricultural work. A police and administrative team later reached the spot and retrieved all four bodies from the well.
The deceased have been identified as Chamari Manjhi, Dilchand Manjhi, Vikas Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary. Chamari Manjhi and Dilchand Manjhi were father and son.
According to residents, Chamari Manjhi was the first to enter the well. His son Dilchand Manjhi followed him, after which Vikas Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary also entered the well.
Dobhi Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said four men who entered the well on Friday died in the incident. One man went down first, followed by a second, third and fourth. However, none of them returned.
All four are believed to have died after inhaling toxic gas inside the well, causing them to suffocate.
"They had all reached the spot to supply water to the fields and entered the well one after another to connect a section of the boring. This led to the tragic incident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action is being taken," Dobhi SHO said.
How Did The Incident Happen?
According to residents, there was a boring system inside the well. One of the men entered the well to connect a section needed for agricultural work but did not return for a considerable time. When he failed to come out, another man entered the well to check on him. He too did not return. A third person, and then a fourth, subsequently entered the well.
This is how all four ended up inside the well. The four men are believed to have died of suffocation. Toxic gas is suspected to have accumulated inside the well, affecting the men one after another.
The incident has left residents of Garh Karmouni village shocked, with mourning spreading across the village.
Firefighter Also Loses Consciousness During Rescue
A fire department team reached the spot after being informed about the incident and began rescue operations.
During the operation, the suspected toxic gas was reportedly so intense that firefighter Ajit Kumar was also affected and lost consciousness. His condition, however, returned to normal after some time.
Police and administrative officials have begun further action, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
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