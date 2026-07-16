Son Shoots Father Dead In Front Of Family; Police Teams Formed To Nab Accused
A property dispute and drinking habit allegedly led a Ghaziabad man to fatally shoot his father before fleeing with the weapon.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his son following an argument over his drinking habit at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad late on the night of July 15.
The incident took place in Budhana village under the Modinagar police station limits. After receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Rural) S N Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar, Bhaskar Verma reached the spot and inspected the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
According to the police, the incident happened on July 15 when the deceased Hariom Chaudhary, 55 years old, a resident of Budhana, was at home and having dinner with his wife, Anita, and younger son, Nishu. His elder son, Nikhil Nehra, was not at home at the time.
Later that night, Nikhil allegedly returned home under the influence of alcohol and his father, Hariom, reportedly scolded him for his drinking habit, leading to an argument between them. Police said Nikhil, allegedly enraged by the reprimand, pulled out a pistol and fired four rounds at his father, hitting him in the face and chest.
After the shooting, the accused fled the scene with the weapon. According to police, five teams have been constituted to arrest Nikhil. Investigators said Nikhil had allegedly opened fire on his younger brother, Nishu, in 2018 as well.
Police also said the accused had reportedly been pressuring his father to transfer his share of the family property in his name. Hariom, who was considered one of the well-off farmers in the Modinagar area, had allegedly refused, saying that if the property was transferred, Nikhil would sell it and spend the money on his addiction.
ACP Verma said that around 12 am on July 16, 2026, police received information that Hariom had been shot. The injured was rushed to a hospital by family members, where doctors declared him dead.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused fired four bullets at his father. Based on a complaint submitted by the family, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway.
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