ETV Bharat / state

Son Shoots Father Dead In Front Of Family; Police Teams Formed To Nab Accused

Ghaziabad: A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his son following an argument over his drinking habit at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad late on the night of July 15.

The incident took place in Budhana village under the Modinagar police station limits. After receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Rural) S N Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar, Bhaskar Verma reached the spot and inspected the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the incident happened on July 15 when the deceased Hariom Chaudhary, 55 years old, a resident of Budhana, was at home and having dinner with his wife, Anita, and younger son, Nishu. His elder son, Nikhil Nehra, was not at home at the time.

Later that night, Nikhil allegedly returned home under the influence of alcohol and his father, Hariom, reportedly scolded him for his drinking habit, leading to an argument between them. Police said Nikhil, allegedly enraged by the reprimand, pulled out a pistol and fired four rounds at his father, hitting him in the face and chest.