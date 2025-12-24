ETV Bharat / state

Father Reversing Truck Accidentally Kills Son In Gujarat

A CCTV screengrab from the scene of the accident, showing the truck and people gathered there post-accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Mehsana: A heartbreaking accident in Kadi taluka has come to light, after a 19-year-old youth lost his life after being crushed by a truck driven by his own father while unloading goods at a factory near Indrad village.

The incident took place at around 7 am on Wednesday, at Greenfield Derivatives Private Limited, located on the outskirts of Indrad. Devaram Kumbharam Chaudhary (42), a truck driver from Barmer district in Rajasthan, had arrived at the factory with his son, Mukanaram, in a truck carrying goods.