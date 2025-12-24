Father Reversing Truck Accidentally Kills Son In Gujarat
In a strange twist of events, the father is both the complainant and the accused in the case, after accidentally killing his 19-year-old son.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 10:54 PM IST
Mehsana: A heartbreaking accident in Kadi taluka has come to light, after a 19-year-old youth lost his life after being crushed by a truck driven by his own father while unloading goods at a factory near Indrad village.
The incident took place at around 7 am on Wednesday, at Greenfield Derivatives Private Limited, located on the outskirts of Indrad. Devaram Kumbharam Chaudhary (42), a truck driver from Barmer district in Rajasthan, had arrived at the factory with his son, Mukanaram, in a truck carrying goods.
According to the police, Devaram was reversing the truck to position it at the unloading point around 7 am. Mukanaram stood behind the vehicle, guiding his father. During the process, an iron stand slipped and became lodged between the wall and the unloading platform. Mukanaram stepped forward to remove it.
Unaware of his son’s position, Devaram continued reversing the truck. Mukanaram was caught between the wall and the iron stand and suffered severe chest injuries. Hearing his son’s screams, Devaram and factory workers rushed to help and immediately called an ambulance.
Mukanaram was taken to Kadini Kundal Civil Hospital in an 108 ambulance, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The father, who witnessed the tragedy unfold, was left shattered.
A case has been registered at Nandasan Police Station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. In a rare and deeply tragic turn of events, Devaram himself is both the complainant and the accused, having admitted that his negligence led to his son’s death.