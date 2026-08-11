Father Pushes 6-Year-Old Son Into Ravi River in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Surrenders To Police
Police said after committing the act, the accused went to a police post and confessed to his crime, causing a stir within the police administration.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Chamba: In a shocking incident, a man has pushed his six-year-old son into the raging Ravi River in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, causing shock and dismay among people in the locality.
Police said after committing the act, the accused father went to a police post and confessed to his crime, causing a stir within the police administration. A massive search operation is currently underway to locate the child. Confirming the incident, Chamba SP Vijay Saklani said, "A search is going on at potential locations along the Ravi River to trace the child. We have registered a case against the accused, and all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation."
According to information from the Chamba police, the incident took place at the Parel Bridge on the Chamba-Pathankot route. Police are investigating as to what led the accused to take his six-year-old son to the Parel Bridge and push him directly into the Ravi River.
The accused, whose identity is yet to be revealed by police, went to the Sultanpur police post and told the officers, "I have thrown my son into the Ravi River." His revelation shocked the police personnel, who were stunned to hear this. They immediately took him into custody and began questioning him.
Given the gravity of the situation, a police team led by Chamba ASP Dinesh Sharma immediately rushed to the scene. Along with the police, locals are also searching for the child along the banks of the Ravi River. However, the rescuers are facing difficulties due to the river's strong current and the rugged terrain. So far, the child remains traceless.