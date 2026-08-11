ETV Bharat / state

Father Pushes 6-Year-Old Son Into Ravi River in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Surrenders To Police

Chamba: In a shocking incident, a man has pushed his six-year-old son into the raging Ravi River in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, causing shock and dismay among people in the locality.

Police said after committing the act, the accused father went to a police post and confessed to his crime, causing a stir within the police administration. A massive search operation is currently underway to locate the child. Confirming the incident, Chamba SP Vijay Saklani said, "A search is going on at potential locations along the Ravi River to trace the child. We have registered a case against the accused, and all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation."

According to information from the Chamba police, the incident took place at the Parel Bridge on the Chamba-Pathankot route. Police are investigating as to what led the accused to take his six-year-old son to the Parel Bridge and push him directly into the Ravi River.