Sidhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh Seeks Ticket From Congress To Contest Mansa Assembly Polls
Balkaur Singh has said that he will campaign in 117 constituencies in favour of Congress party candidates during the Punjab elections.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Mansa: Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala, on Saturday sought a ticket from Congress party to contest elections from the Mansa assembly constituency.
He called a workers' meeting today and sought an opportunity to serve the Congress party for five years, stating that he is a loyal soldier of the party. Balkaur said that he will campaign in 117 constituencies in favour of the party candidates during the elections.
He said that his son who made Mansa's name "shine in the whole world" had a dream that it should not remain neglected on the developmental front.
Balkaur said that he his son had "big dreams about the constituency and he wants to enter the election field to realize those dreams."
Spelling out his priorities, Balkaur said he wants to work on health and education issues in Mansa. "In the month of October, I have a world tour with Moosewala's hologram show. I will urge my NRI brothers to work for the development of Mansa. I am going to hold meetings in different villages of Mansa assembly constituency during which I will carry forward my son's message."
"If the Congress high command gives me a ticket, I will work for the development of the district, but if the party considers someone else more qualified and gives him a ticket, then instead of dragging our feet, we will help him. A full-fledged struggle will be waged at the grassroots level for the return of Congress in Punjab," he added.
He also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for growing "gangsterism" in Punjab.
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