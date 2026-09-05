ETV Bharat / state

Sidhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh Seeks Ticket From Congress To Contest Mansa Assembly Polls

Mansa: Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala, on Saturday sought a ticket from Congress party to contest elections from the Mansa assembly constituency.

He called a workers' meeting today and sought an opportunity to serve the Congress party for five years, stating that he is a loyal soldier of the party. Balkaur said that he will campaign in 117 constituencies in favour of the party candidates during the elections.

He said that his son who made Mansa's name "shine in the whole world" had a dream that it should not remain neglected on the developmental front.

Balkaur said that he his son had "big dreams about the constituency and he wants to enter the election field to realize those dreams."