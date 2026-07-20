ETV Bharat / state

Father Of Seafarer Killed In US Strike Near Hormuz Urges Himachal CM To Raise Issue With Centre

Shimla: More than a month after his son was killed in a US strike on a commercial ship, Rajesh Sharma on Monday urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to raise the matter with the Central government, alleging that no action has been taken in the incident.

Aditya Sharma (23), a merchant navy cadet from Himachal's Hamirpur district, was killed after the US military struck Palau-flagged MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman on June 10. There were 24 Indian sailors on board the vessel, of whom 21 were rescued.

Rajesh Sharma, accompanied by his wife Sushma Sharma, met CM Sukhu and sought justice for his son, according to an official statement.