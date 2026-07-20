Father Of Seafarer Killed In US Strike Near Hormuz Urges Himachal CM To Raise Issue With Centre
Aditya Sharma, a merchant navy cadet from Himachal's Hamirpur district, was killed after the US military struck Palau-flagged MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz
By PTI
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Shimla: More than a month after his son was killed in a US strike on a commercial ship, Rajesh Sharma on Monday urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to raise the matter with the Central government, alleging that no action has been taken in the incident.
Aditya Sharma (23), a merchant navy cadet from Himachal's Hamirpur district, was killed after the US military struck Palau-flagged MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman on June 10. There were 24 Indian sailors on board the vessel, of whom 21 were rescued.
Rajesh Sharma, accompanied by his wife Sushma Sharma, met CM Sukhu and sought justice for his son, according to an official statement.
According to the statement, the chief minister said that the state government firmly stands with the bereaved couple and assured them that he would take up the matter with the Centre.
On June 18, last rites of Aditya were performed at a crematorium near his native village Bhalu in Hamirpur district. Aditya completed his schooling up to Class 12 in Jalandhar. Subsequently, he pursued a merchant navy course in Chennai and studied Nautical Engineering in Scotland.