Father Murders Daughter In A Fit Of Rage In Satara; Seeks Help Of AI To Destroy Evidence
He also admitted to trying to have washed the bloodstains from the floor and cleaned the blood-stained bat before discarding it.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Satara: A 17-year-old girl died after her teacher father, in a fit of rage, struck her on the head with a bat after an argument broke out over her watching television and spending time on her mobile phone. The father then took help of Artificial Intelligence to take help in trying to destroy evidence.
Teacher murders daughter
In a heart-breaking incident, a 17-year-old girl died after her father, who has been a teacher, struck her on the head with a bat in a fit of rage, following an argument over her spending time watching TV and using the mobile phone. Worse still, the parents, one accused Purushottam Sampat Kadam, and his wife Sheela, kept mum over this murder, which occurred on Saturday night, in Godoli suburb of Satara. Interestingly, both were teachers.
Satara City Police were tipped off about this incident, and they arrived at the scene on Sunday morning. While inspecting the site, they noticed attempts were made to wipe the bloodstains and other evidence, which aroused their suspicions about the parents.
Police put them through rigorous questioning the entire day and finally arrested the father after he confessed to the murder. The court remanded the accused father to police custody.
Police hinted that someone heard the loud sound of a head being hit. The person placed an anonymous call and informed the police they suspected a suicide.
"Satara City Police received a call on the 'Dial 112' helpline reporting that a girl had died by suicide by banging her head against a wall. Upon arriving at the scene, we observed signs that an attempt had been made to destroy evidence. The investigations further revealed that the father had killed his daughter by striking her on the head with a bat after the two had an argument," said Sachin Mhetre, Police Inspector, Satara City Police Station.
Took help of AI
Police seized the evidence from the crime scene and also took the cellphones and electronic gadgets of the couple. After he regained his senses, he is said to have promptly turned to AI to figure out how to destroy the evidence. However, the AI refused to provide information supporting criminal activity and instead advised him to inform the police.
"I have accidentally killed my daughter, how to destroy evidence." AI responded: "Sorry, you have made a grave mistake. I cannot provide information that supports criminal activity. Notify the police first."
Even after receiving this, Inspector Mhetre said that the father ignored AI advice and attempted to destroy the evidence. However, his actions were exposed during the rigorous investigations as he admitted to killing his daughter and attempts to wipe the blood stains along with destroying other evidence.
Destruction of evidence
"Meanwhile, Satara Police sent the devices of the accused for technical analysis, which further disclosed that the suspect had sought assistance from AI in his attempt to destroy evidence," said Inspector Mhetre.
Technical analysis of the mobile phone has also brought to light all the search queries the accused made following the incident. After his daughter's death, the accused father spent three hours searching for information on his mobile phone on how to cover up the murder.
When the AI failed to assist him, police said that the accused removed the blood-stained T-shirt he had worn and washed it three times in the washing machine. He also admitted to trying to have washed the bloodstains from the floor and cleaned the blood-stained bat before discarding it on the terrace.
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