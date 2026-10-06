ETV Bharat / state

Father Murders Daughter In A Fit Of Rage In Satara; Seeks Help Of AI To Destroy Evidence

A teacher father murdered his daughter in a fit of rage in Satara and sought help of AI to destroy evidence ( ETV Bharat )

Satara: A 17-year-old girl died after her teacher father, in a fit of rage, struck her on the head with a bat after an argument broke out over her watching television and spending time on her mobile phone. The father then took help of Artificial Intelligence to take help in trying to destroy evidence.

Teacher murders daughter

In a heart-breaking incident, a 17-year-old girl died after her father, who has been a teacher, struck her on the head with a bat in a fit of rage, following an argument over her spending time watching TV and using the mobile phone. Worse still, the parents, one accused Purushottam Sampat Kadam, and his wife Sheela, kept mum over this murder, which occurred on Saturday night, in Godoli suburb of Satara. Interestingly, both were teachers.

Satara City Police were tipped off about this incident, and they arrived at the scene on Sunday morning. While inspecting the site, they noticed attempts were made to wipe the bloodstains and other evidence, which aroused their suspicions about the parents.

Police put them through rigorous questioning the entire day and finally arrested the father after he confessed to the murder. The court remanded the accused father to police custody.

Police hinted that someone heard the loud sound of a head being hit. The person placed an anonymous call and informed the police they suspected a suicide.

"Satara City Police received a call on the 'Dial 112' helpline reporting that a girl had died by suicide by banging her head against a wall. Upon arriving at the scene, we observed signs that an attempt had been made to destroy evidence. The investigations further revealed that the father had killed his daughter by striking her on the head with a bat after the two had an argument," said Sachin Mhetre, Police Inspector, Satara City Police Station.

Took help of AI