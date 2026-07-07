ETV Bharat / state

Father, Minor Son Abducted From Narendrapur; Rescued At Makeshift BJP Office In Kolkata

Kolkata: A man and his minor son were allegedly abducted from the Narendrapur area of South Kolkata, and a Rs five lakh ransom was demanded by the abductors for their release, the family claimed on Tuesday.

The police rescued the father-son duo from a makeshift office of the ruling BJP on Manohar Pukur Road, close to the Deshapriya Park area and arrested three people. However, the BJP has denied any connection with the matter.

Police sources said the victims were abducted from the Narendrapur police station area on Sunday, and the ransom was over the phone. Based on the complaint by the family, the Baruipur district police have initiated an investigation.

An analysis of mobile phone location data and technical information led investigators to a house on Manohar Pukur Road, which also serves as a temporary BJP office. The victims were rescued during a raid on Tuesday.