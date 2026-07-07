Father, Minor Son Abducted From Narendrapur; Rescued At Makeshift BJP Office In Kolkata
Denying any link, the BJP has claimed that the premises had been used as a party warehouse during the last Assembly elections to store materials.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Kolkata: A man and his minor son were allegedly abducted from the Narendrapur area of South Kolkata, and a Rs five lakh ransom was demanded by the abductors for their release, the family claimed on Tuesday.
The police rescued the father-son duo from a makeshift office of the ruling BJP on Manohar Pukur Road, close to the Deshapriya Park area and arrested three people. However, the BJP has denied any connection with the matter.
Police sources said the victims were abducted from the Narendrapur police station area on Sunday, and the ransom was over the phone. Based on the complaint by the family, the Baruipur district police have initiated an investigation.
An analysis of mobile phone location data and technical information led investigators to a house on Manohar Pukur Road, which also serves as a temporary BJP office. The victims were rescued during a raid on Tuesday.
"They were located after tracking the mobile phone's location. It is not possible to disclose further details at this stage of the investigation," an official part of the investigation team said.
Investigators are examining whether extortion was the sole motive behind the incident or whether other underlying reasons are also behind it. The arrested individuals are being interrogated to determine the plot and whether more people were involved, police said.
Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that the premises had been used as a party warehouse during the Assembly elections to store materials, including flags, banners, chairs, and tables. The party maintains it does not know how the abducted individuals were brought there or who was responsible. Party leaders have denied any organisational link.
Police said the investigation is still in the preliminary stage, and the possibility of an organised criminal gang behind the abduction can't be ruled out.
Also Read