ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters In UP's Kanpur

In this image, Naubasta Police officials are seen investigating the Twin Daughters murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: A man allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Shashi Ranjan Mishra (48), a medical representative, was arrested on the spot, they said.

The incident took place at Trimoorti Apartment in Kidwai Nagar within the jurisdiction of the Naubasta Police Station in South Kanpur. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Shri Deependra Nath Chaudhary said, "A police response vehicle (PRV) received a call from Trimurti Apartments at around 4.30 am about the murder of twin sisters."

Upon receiving the information, the Naubasta police, along with senior officials and a forensic team, rushed to the scene, a police official said. "On reaching the flat, the PRV personnel found both girls lying dead in a pool of blood, while the accused was present inside," Chaudhary said.