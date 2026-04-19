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Man Kills 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters In UP's Kanpur

The incident took place at Trimoorti Apartment in Kidwai Nagar within the jurisdiction of the Naubasta Police Station in South Kanpur.

In this image, Naubasta Police officials are seen investigating the Twin Daughters murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.
In this image, Naubasta Police officials are seen investigating the Twin Daughters murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 19, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kanpur: A man allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Shashi Ranjan Mishra (48), a medical representative, was arrested on the spot, they said.

The incident took place at Trimoorti Apartment in Kidwai Nagar within the jurisdiction of the Naubasta Police Station in South Kanpur. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Shri Deependra Nath Chaudhary said, "A police response vehicle (PRV) received a call from Trimurti Apartments at around 4.30 am about the murder of twin sisters."

Upon receiving the information, the Naubasta police, along with senior officials and a forensic team, rushed to the scene, a police official said. "On reaching the flat, the PRV personnel found both girls lying dead in a pool of blood, while the accused was present inside," Chaudhary said.

The police said Mishra, who originally hails from Bihar, himself alerted them about the incident. He has been detained and is being questioned. Forensic teams have inspected the scene and collected evidence, while a sniffer dog unit was also called. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

DCP Chaudhary further said the preliminary findings suggest that the girls were attacked while they were fast asleep, and the exact motive behind the murders has not yet been ascertained. The police are also examining the sequence of events inside the house.

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TAGGED:

FATHER KILLS DAUGHTERS IN KANPUR
KANPUR CRIME NEWS
KANPUR MURDER CASE
KANPUR TWIN MURDER CASE

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