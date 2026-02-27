Father Kills 13-Year-Old Son, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
The deceased child had been living in Kotri in Bhilwara district with a teacher while studying in Class 10.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Bhilwara: A man allegedly killed his 13-year-old son by slitting his throat and later died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place in Badla village under the Badliyas police station limits, they added.
The deceased boy was a Class 10 student. The accused, his father Radheshyam Vaishnav, later attempted suicide and died during treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh said Radheshyam Vaishnav killed his son with a sharp agricultural tool. He later attempted to take his own life. Villagers rushed him to the hospital in an unconscious state, where he succumbed during treatment. His body has been kept in the mortuary.
Police said that upon receiving information, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pyarchand from Badliyas police station reached the spot. A Mobile Operations Bureau (MOB) and forensic team from Bhilwara also visited the scene and collected evidence.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Radheshyam had frequent disputes with his wife and allegedly used to assault her. Due to the strained relationship, his wife had been staying at her parents' home in Chittorgarh.
Police said the deceased child had been living in Kotri in Bhilwara district with a teacher while studying in Class 10. On Thursday evening, Radheshyam brought the boy to their native village, Badla. Further investigation is underway, police added.
Read More