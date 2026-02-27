ETV Bharat / state

Father Kills 13-Year-Old Son, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

Bhilwara: A man allegedly killed his 13-year-old son by slitting his throat and later died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place in Badla village under the Badliyas police station limits, they added.

The deceased boy was a Class 10 student. The accused, his father Radheshyam Vaishnav, later attempted suicide and died during treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh said Radheshyam Vaishnav killed his son with a sharp agricultural tool. He later attempted to take his own life. Villagers rushed him to the hospital in an unconscious state, where he succumbed during treatment. His body has been kept in the mortuary.

Police said that upon receiving information, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pyarchand from Badliyas police station reached the spot. A Mobile Operations Bureau (MOB) and forensic team from Bhilwara also visited the scene and collected evidence.