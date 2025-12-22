ETV Bharat / state

Father Kills Pregnant Daughter Over Her Inter-Caste Marriage With Dalit Man In Karnataka

Hubballi: In a horrific murder reported from Karnataka, a man brutally killed his pregnant daughter over her inter-caste marriage with a Dalit man here on Sunday.

The murder took place at Inamveerapur village of Hubballi taluk. The victim has been identified as Manya Patil, 19, who was seven months pregnant.

Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya said that the incident took place at around 6 to 6.30 pm on Sunday adding three accused—Prakash, Veeranagowda Patil, the woman's father and Arun, have been taken into custody.

According to the SP, Manya married Vivekananda Doddamani from Inamveerapur village in May this year amid stiff resistance by the woman's family. “Her parents did not consent to her marriage. This may be the reason for the act. An investigation is being conducted into this matter,'' said SP Gunjan Arya.

According to sources, the couple got married after police intervention. It is understood that the couple, who were living in Haveri district in fear for their lives, returned to their hometown on December 8. The woman's father and his relatives, who had a grudge against the couple over the inter-caste marriage, barged into the couple's house on Sunday evening and attacked Manya with deadly weapons.