Father Kills Pregnant Daughter Over Her Inter-Caste Marriage With Dalit Man In Karnataka
The couple got married in May this year and returned to the man's home where the woman's father and his relatives attacked her.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 11:46 AM IST
Hubballi: In a horrific murder reported from Karnataka, a man brutally killed his pregnant daughter over her inter-caste marriage with a Dalit man here on Sunday.
The murder took place at Inamveerapur village of Hubballi taluk. The victim has been identified as Manya Patil, 19, who was seven months pregnant.
Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya said that the incident took place at around 6 to 6.30 pm on Sunday adding three accused—Prakash, Veeranagowda Patil, the woman's father and Arun, have been taken into custody.
According to the SP, Manya married Vivekananda Doddamani from Inamveerapur village in May this year amid stiff resistance by the woman's family. “Her parents did not consent to her marriage. This may be the reason for the act. An investigation is being conducted into this matter,'' said SP Gunjan Arya.
According to sources, the couple got married after police intervention. It is understood that the couple, who were living in Haveri district in fear for their lives, returned to their hometown on December 8. The woman's father and his relatives, who had a grudge against the couple over the inter-caste marriage, barged into the couple's house on Sunday evening and attacked Manya with deadly weapons.
During the attack, Vivekananda's family members, who came to protect Manya, were also attacked by the assailants. Pregnant Manya suffered severe bleeding and breathed her last in a private hospital.
Dharwad District Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya along with a team of police visited the crime scene as part of the investigation. A case has been registered at the Hubballi Rural Police Station.
Vivekananda’s relative, Basavaraj, said that the couple fell in love while in college. “When our uncle(Vivekananda’s father) found out about this, he advised them against the relationship. But the woman had told Vivekananda that if he didn’t marry her, she would end her life. So later, both of them got married”.
“Yesterday, the girl’s father and relatives broke the CCTV camera and attacked them with deadly weapons. This is an honor killing; shouldn’t people from lower castes love those from upper castes? The accused who committed this act should be severely punished,'' Basavaraj demanded.
Read More: