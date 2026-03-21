Father Held For Poisoning 15-Day-Old Daughter Over Gender In Belagavi
He allegedly administered poison to the baby by applying it to the feeding nipple
Published : March 21, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Belagavi: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly poisoned his 15-day-old daughter to death for being a girl. The incident took place in Ukkad village of Belagavi taluk, police said. The accused has been identified as Bheemaraya Chippadi, a resident of Bhutaramanahatti village. Police investigations have revealed that the infant was allegedly murdered by her own father.
According to police officials, the accused’s wife, Sheela Chippadi, filed a complaint at the Kakati police station. She alleged that her husband had poisoned the baby. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case, launched an investigation, and subsequently arrested the accused, who has been sent to the Hindalaga jail.
Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase said that on March 17, Bheemaraya visited his wife at her maternal home in Ukkad village, under the pretext of seeing the newborn. "He allegedly administered poison to the baby by applying it to the feeding nipple," the Commissioner said.
It was raining heavily at the time, and the child’s mother was asleep. Soon after consuming the poison, the baby began crying, with frothing noticed at her mouth. The mother woke up to the child's cries, but the accused fled the scene. The infant died shortly thereafter.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused had been pressuring his wife to leave the baby at her maternal home and return alone. Police suspect that the crime was committed because the child was a girl.
Further investigation is underway, the Commissioner added.
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