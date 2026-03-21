ETV Bharat / state

Father Held For Poisoning 15-Day-Old Daughter Over Gender In Belagavi

Belagavi: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly poisoned his 15-day-old daughter to death for being a girl. The incident took place in Ukkad village of Belagavi taluk, police said. The accused has been identified as Bheemaraya Chippadi, a resident of Bhutaramanahatti village. Police investigations have revealed that the infant was allegedly murdered by her own father.

According to police officials, the accused’s wife, Sheela Chippadi, filed a complaint at the Kakati police station. She alleged that her husband had poisoned the baby. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case, launched an investigation, and subsequently arrested the accused, who has been sent to the Hindalaga jail.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase said that on March 17, Bheemaraya visited his wife at her maternal home in Ukkad village, under the pretext of seeing the newborn. "He allegedly administered poison to the baby by applying it to the feeding nipple," the Commissioner said.