Father, Grandmother 'Sell' Infant To Buy Drugs In Punjab; Mother Files Police Complaint

Mansa: A woman has filed a complaint at Bareta police station in Punjab's Mansa district alleging that her husband and mother-in-law sold her three-month-old son at Rs 1.80 lakh to buy drugs. However, a couple has come forward claiming they had adopted the child as the duo cited inability to raise him as they were drug addicts.

The incident took place in Akbarpur Khudal village in Bareta town of Mansa. The woman has urged police to return her child to her.

DSP Sikander Singh said, "In the complaint, the mother of the child stated that her husband and mother-in-law, both drug addicts, sold her child for Rs 1,80,000 to buy drugs. She wants her child back. On the other hand, a couple claims that they had legally adopted the child. The case is being probed from all angles. Further action will be taken only after a thorough investigation is done."