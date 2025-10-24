Father, Grandmother 'Sell' Infant To Buy Drugs In Punjab; Mother Files Police Complaint
A couple has claimed that the child was legally adopted and they did not pay anything to his father or grandmother.
Mansa: A woman has filed a complaint at Bareta police station in Punjab's Mansa district alleging that her husband and mother-in-law sold her three-month-old son at Rs 1.80 lakh to buy drugs. However, a couple has come forward claiming they had adopted the child as the duo cited inability to raise him as they were drug addicts.
The incident took place in Akbarpur Khudal village in Bareta town of Mansa. The woman has urged police to return her child to her.
DSP Sikander Singh said, "In the complaint, the mother of the child stated that her husband and mother-in-law, both drug addicts, sold her child for Rs 1,80,000 to buy drugs. She wants her child back. On the other hand, a couple claims that they had legally adopted the child. The case is being probed from all angles. Further action will be taken only after a thorough investigation is done."
A person named Ganga Ram said he and his wife have adopted the child after completing all the legal procedures around 2.5 months ago without giving any money. He said the child's father and grandmother met them at a temple and told that they were unable to raise the infant as they were drug addicts. The duo also said they wanted to give the child for adoption, Ram said.
Ram said, "We have four daughters but have always longed for a son. So hearing that the family wanted to give their son for adoption, we decided to accept their offer. We have completed all the legal procedures for adoption and also have the necessary video and photographs. The allegations of buying the child are completely baseless because we did not pay anything to the child's biological father and grandmother."
He further said that when they brought the child home he was very weak and ill and he underwent treatment for 15 days. "Now the child is completely healthy. It is strange that the child's mother did not file any complaint in these two and a half months and now suddenly want her son back," Ram said.
