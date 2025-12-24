ETV Bharat / state

Father Gets Death Sentence For Sexually Assaulting Daughter In TN's Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli: A Special POCSO Court in Nellai on Thursday awarded a death sentence to a father for sexually assaulting his daughter. The 47-year-old labourer from Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli continuously subjected her 14-year-old daughter to sexual abuse.

Unable to bear with the persistent breach of trust, the girl informed her mother about the matter, but she did not take any action. Subsequently, gradual changes started to appear in her body, and the mother took her to the hospital. After examining, doctors found she was months pregnant and informed the police.

Based on a formal complaint by her mother at the Nanguneri All-Women police station, alleging that her husband had sexually assaulted their 14-year-old daughter, a case was registered, and the accused was arrested. The case was pursued minutely by a team led by Tirunelveli city DCP Prasanna Kumar, who was the ASP of Nanguneri at the time of the incident and the charge sheet was filed in the court in a very short time under the guidance of Tirunelveli SP Silambarasan.