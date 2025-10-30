ETV Bharat / state

Father Forced To Pay Bribes After Daughter's Death, Viral Post By Retired BPCL CFO Sparks Outrage, 2 Policemen Suspended

Bengaluru: A heart-wrenching post by a retired Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has gone viral, exposing the deep rot of corruption at every stage of a grieving father’s ordeal.

The officer, identified as Shivakumar K, shared on LinkedIn that he was forced to pay bribes multiple times while dealing with the death of his only daughter in Bengaluru.

Despite being shattered by the loss of his 34-year-old daughter, Akshaya, who died recently due to a brain haemorrhage, Shivakumar wrote that he had to pay money at every step — from arranging an ambulance to getting the death certificate issued. His post has triggered widespread outrage and discussions on social media about the insensitivity and corruption in public systems.

Bribes at Every Step, No Compassion from Officials

In his emotional post, Shivakumar revealed that after his daughter’s death, he had to pay a bribe to get an ambulance to move the body. He alleged that officials demanded money even to conduct and issue the post-mortem report. At Bellandur Police Station, officers reportedly sought bribes to register the FIR, and the inspector allegedly behaved arrogantly with the grieving family.

“The pain of losing my only daughter was unbearable, but what hurt more was the heartlessness of officials who demanded money at every step — from police to municipal staff to crematorium workers,” Shivakumar wrote. “I had money to pay them, but what will poor people do?” he added.