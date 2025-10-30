Father Forced To Pay Bribes After Daughter's Death, Viral Post By Retired BPCL CFO Sparks Outrage, 2 Policemen Suspended
Shivakumar K shared on LinkedIn that he was forced to pay bribes multiple times while dealing with the death of his only daughter in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: A heart-wrenching post by a retired Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has gone viral, exposing the deep rot of corruption at every stage of a grieving father’s ordeal.
The officer, identified as Shivakumar K, shared on LinkedIn that he was forced to pay bribes multiple times while dealing with the death of his only daughter in Bengaluru.
Despite being shattered by the loss of his 34-year-old daughter, Akshaya, who died recently due to a brain haemorrhage, Shivakumar wrote that he had to pay money at every step — from arranging an ambulance to getting the death certificate issued. His post has triggered widespread outrage and discussions on social media about the insensitivity and corruption in public systems.
Bribes at Every Step, No Compassion from Officials
In his emotional post, Shivakumar revealed that after his daughter’s death, he had to pay a bribe to get an ambulance to move the body. He alleged that officials demanded money even to conduct and issue the post-mortem report. At Bellandur Police Station, officers reportedly sought bribes to register the FIR, and the inspector allegedly behaved arrogantly with the grieving family.
“The pain of losing my only daughter was unbearable, but what hurt more was the heartlessness of officials who demanded money at every step — from police to municipal staff to crematorium workers,” Shivakumar wrote. “I had money to pay them, but what will poor people do?” he added.
Disciplinary Action After Post Goes Viral
Following the viral post, Whitefield Division DCP K. Parashuram ordered the suspension of two officers from Bellandur Police Station — PSI Santosh and Constable Gorakhnath — pending further investigation.
JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy also reacted sharply to the issue, sharing the post’s screenshot on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “This is not just corruption; it is cruelty. Every officer involved must be punished.”
Other Recent Corruption Incidents
The incident has come amid several reports of bribery involving government officials in Karnataka. In a recent case from Hangal town in Haveri district, a revenue officer and two assistants were caught by the Lokayukta while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹12,000 for clearing a land record correction. The accused — Shirastedar Tammanna Kambale, Second Division Assistants, Goolappa Mangooli, and Shivananda Badiger — were arrested after being trapped while taking money from Shankrappa Gumagundi, a local.
The viral post by Shivakumar has reignited public anger over the normalisation of bribery in government offices, particularly in moments when citizens are at their most vulnerable.
