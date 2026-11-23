ETV Bharat / state

Father Dies While Dancing In Daughter's Wedding. Family Keeps News A Secret And Lets Wedding Proceed

Shankarlal Meghwal dancing at his daughter, Priyanka's bindoli ( ETV Bharat )

Udaipur: He passed away a day before his daughter's scheduled wedding. To spare the daughter of this devastating shock, the family kept the news a secret, advanced the wedding to that very night and had it conducted stoically, only to perform his last rites after the daughter’s doli had left for her in-laws.

This tragic story of fortitude comes from Patiyar (Bhudhar) village, located in the Rishabhdev subdivision. Late on the night of November 20, 51-year-old Shankarlal Meghwal was dancing during the bindoli of his daughter, Priyanka. Suddenly, he experienced chest pain. As his condition worsened, family members rushed him to the Rishabhdev Hospital in their car, from where doctors referred him to the MB Hospital in Udaipur. Upon arrival in Udaipur, doctors declared Shankarlal dead.

Retired teacher Narayan Lal Meghwal said Shankarlal worked as a driver for a private company in Ahmedabad, and was a father of three. His eldest daughter, Priyanka (26), was set to be married on the afternoon of November 21. But as celebrations continued through the night before, Shankarlal’s sons Dilip (24) and Umesh (22) were confronted with a gut-wrenching choice — whether to call the family from hospital to let them know of the devastating news of their father's death, which would inevitably cast a dark shadow over their sister's wedding — or to keep mum. They chose their sister's future. Placing their father's body in the hospital mortuary, they called to tell their mother and sister that their father had been admitted to the ICU and was not in a condition to speak.