Father Dies While Dancing In Daughter's Wedding. Family Keeps News A Secret And Lets Wedding Proceed
After Shankarlal Meghwal experienced chest pain, he was admitted to hospital, where he died. His sons hid the news from mother, daughter, reports Kapil Pareek.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Udaipur: He passed away a day before his daughter's scheduled wedding. To spare the daughter of this devastating shock, the family kept the news a secret, advanced the wedding to that very night and had it conducted stoically, only to perform his last rites after the daughter’s doli had left for her in-laws.
This tragic story of fortitude comes from Patiyar (Bhudhar) village, located in the Rishabhdev subdivision. Late on the night of November 20, 51-year-old Shankarlal Meghwal was dancing during the bindoli of his daughter, Priyanka. Suddenly, he experienced chest pain. As his condition worsened, family members rushed him to the Rishabhdev Hospital in their car, from where doctors referred him to the MB Hospital in Udaipur. Upon arrival in Udaipur, doctors declared Shankarlal dead.
Retired teacher Narayan Lal Meghwal said Shankarlal worked as a driver for a private company in Ahmedabad, and was a father of three. His eldest daughter, Priyanka (26), was set to be married on the afternoon of November 21. But as celebrations continued through the night before, Shankarlal’s sons Dilip (24) and Umesh (22) were confronted with a gut-wrenching choice — whether to call the family from hospital to let them know of the devastating news of their father's death, which would inevitably cast a dark shadow over their sister's wedding — or to keep mum.
They chose their sister's future. Placing their father's body in the hospital mortuary, they called to tell their mother and sister that their father had been admitted to the ICU and was not in a condition to speak.
Narayan Lal Meghwal, their neighbour, explained that upon learning of Shankarlal’s passing, two community members approached the groom’s family. After being informed of the tragedy, the groom and 15-20 of his relatives travelled 25 km from Chanavada village to reach Patiyar for the wedding that very night.
The family held the wedding — originally scheduled for the following afternoon — that very night. By around 3 am, the rituals were completed. Only then did the brothers divulge the news of the tragedy to the rest of the family. On November 21, the last rites for Shankarlal were performed. The very father who had danced and celebrated at his daughter’s wedding was laid to rest shortly after her departure. In a poignant turn of events, the family simultaneously established a new life for the daughter and bid a final farewell to the head of their household.
In a poignant turn of events, the family simultaneously established a new life for the daughter and bid a final farewell to the head of their household.