Elderly Man Dies, His Son Loses Eyesight After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Dry Bihar
The victim's son said he had bought the spurious liquor from a dealer in his village on New Year's Day.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Samastipur: A 60-year-old man died after consuming spurious liquor in Samastipur district of dry Bihar. His son suffered loss of eyesight after consuming the liquor.
The deceased was identified as Baleshwar Sah of Bakhri Buzurg village under Musrigharahi police station while his son, who lost his eyesight after consuming the spurious liquor is Bablu Kumar Sah (30).
Bablu said he had bought the liquor on New Year's Day (January 1) from a dealer in the village. "Since the dealer resides in the neighborhood, I was confident he would not sell me spurious stuff. I bought three tetra packs of liquor from him and gave one to my father. After drinking the liquor, my father's health began to deteriorate."
Bablu said he took his father to a doctor in the village and when his health did not improve, he admitted him to a hospital in Samastipur. "I returned home that night. In the morning, my health also deteriorated. I went to a doctor who prescribed me medicines. But as my condition worsened, I too was admitted to a hospital," he said.
मुसरीघरारी थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत हुई घटित घटना में पुलिस अधीक्षक महोदय, समस्तीपुर एवं अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक-सह-अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी सदर एवं अन्य पुलिस / प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारी द्वारा किया गया निरीक्षण...@bihar_police@ANI#samastipurpolice #samastipur #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Gb28FVRlAD— Samastipur Police (@Samastipur_Pol) January 7, 2026
In the meanwhile, Bablu said his father died. "I couldn't even shoulder his body as my health deteriorated again. My family took me to Patna. where doctors told me that I had lost my vision," he said.
Bablu's wife Radha Devi said, "My husband had secretly consumed liquor in the shop. Had I known, I wouldn't have let him drink. The dealer Arvind Kumar sells liquor in the area openly. The liquor he (Bablu) consumed had expired six months back".
Radha Devi took the matter to police and filed a complaint at the Musrigharari police station. On getting information about the incident, Sadar SDPO Sanjay Kumar Pandey and SDO Dilip Kumar went to the village and met the victim's family and assessed the situation. They stated that a postmortem examination of Baleshwar's body has been conducted and the viscera preserved for forensic examination.
"A thorough investigation is being conducted into the case. The forensic team is collecting evidence. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," said Pandey.
Officials stated that the actual cause of Baleshwar's death can be ascertained after the postmortem report is received. The liquor was obtained through a home delivery service, and the payment was made online on January 1. Bablu has produced evidence of the online payment, police said. The police have also seized the tetra packs of the liquor and sent them to a forensic lab for testing.
Police said raids are being conducted to nab Arvind. The Samastipur police are also contacting doctors who treated the victims in Samastipur and Patna.
Meanwhile, the local administration has planned to launch a campaign to raise awareness on the perils of consuming spurious liquor. Circle officers and other officials will inform villagers about the ill effects of illicit liquor as part of the campaign.
