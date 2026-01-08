ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Dies, His Son Loses Eyesight After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Dry Bihar

Samastipur: A 60-year-old man died after consuming spurious liquor in Samastipur district of dry Bihar. His son suffered loss of eyesight after consuming the liquor.

The deceased was identified as Baleshwar Sah of Bakhri Buzurg village under Musrigharahi police station while his son, who lost his eyesight after consuming the spurious liquor is Bablu Kumar Sah (30).

Bablu said he had bought the liquor on New Year's Day (January 1) from a dealer in the village. "Since the dealer resides in the neighborhood, I was confident he would not sell me spurious stuff. I bought three tetra packs of liquor from him and gave one to my father. After drinking the liquor, my father's health began to deteriorate."

Bablu said he took his father to a doctor in the village and when his health did not improve, he admitted him to a hospital in Samastipur. "I returned home that night. In the morning, my health also deteriorated. I went to a doctor who prescribed me medicines. But as my condition worsened, I too was admitted to a hospital," he said.

In the meanwhile, Bablu said his father died. "I couldn't even shoulder his body as my health deteriorated again. My family took me to Patna. where doctors told me that I had lost my vision," he said.